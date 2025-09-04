  • home icon
Angel Reese offers unconditional apology to Sky teammates after attacking them publicly: "Didn't intentionally mean to put down my teammates"

By Atishay Jain
Modified Sep 04, 2025 03:17 GMT
Angel Reese addressed her stunning comments about her Chicago Sky teammates and coach on Wednesday night. The two-time WNBA All-Star had publicly criticized her teammates and even questioned coach Tyler Marsh's coaching style, urging him to put in more work behind the scenes.

In an article published by Front Office Sports, Reese made her frustration with the roster crystal clear and even hinted that she might leave if the current state of the franchise continues. Soon after her shocking comments became public, she was reportedly confronted by her teammates in the locker room, though that conversation remains private.

After leading the Sky to an emphatic win over the Connecticut Sun, Reese clarified her remarks. When asked whether she was frustrated with the players or the organization, the former LSU standout dismissed the notion and confirmed that she had apologized to her teammates for her comments.

"I don't think I’m frustrated (with team/organization), I think I’m frustrated with myself," Reese said. "I didn't intentionally mean to put down my teammates…they showed up for me through thick and thin.
"I want to apologize to my teammates, I already have. I just have to be better with my language….what I say can be taken any type of way and I want to grow from this."
Angel Reese even name-dropped Hailey Van Lith and Rachel Banham, singling them out and claiming they are not capable of leading a playoff team. Moreover, she questioned whether veteran point guard Courtney Vandersloot would be able to play at an elite level once she returns from her ACL injury.

Tyler Marsh reacts to Angel Reese torching her Sky teammates

Chicago Sky coach Tyler Marsh reacted to Angel Reese’s criticism of her teammates and the organization ahead of the game against the Connecticut Sun. Marsh stated that the team is addressing the situation internally while also affirming that Reese has expressed a desire to continue representing the Chicago-based franchise in the future.

"I haven't read the whole article. I've seen bits and pieces of it. So yeah, we are aware of it," Marsh said. "We're addressing it in house as we're currently speaking, so that's where we'll leave it."

Meanwhile, Reese’s frustration and outburst likely stem from the fact that the Sky have performed dismally during her two years with the team. Last season, the franchise finished with a 13-27 record, while this season the team currently holds a 10-30 record with four games remaining.

