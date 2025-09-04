  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Angel Reese
  • Why is Angel Reese suspended for Chicago Sky's upcoming game against Indiana Fever? Reason revealed

Why is Angel Reese suspended for Chicago Sky's upcoming game against Indiana Fever? Reason revealed

By Atishay Jain
Modified Sep 04, 2025 02:26 GMT
Chicago Sky v Indiana Fever - Source: Getty
Why is Angel Reese suspended for Chicago Sky's upcoming game against Indiana Fever? Reason revealed. (Image Source: Getty)

Angel Reese dominated headlines in the WNBA with her stunning comments about teammates and her performance on the court on Wednesday. Reese was in action during the Chicago Sky’s commanding 88-64 win over the Connecticut Sun at the Wintrust Arena.

Ad

The former LSU standout recorded yet another double-double, helping her team secure its 10th win of what has otherwise been an embarrassing season. During the game, Reese was hit with a technical foul after making unnecessary contact with Aaliyah Edwards’ head.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

It was the two-time All-Star’s eighth technical foul of the campaign, resulting in an automatic one-game suspension. If her latest technical foul is not rescinded, the 6-foot-4 forward will miss the Sky’s upcoming game against the Indiana Fever, scheduled for Friday.

On the court, Angel Reese once again stuffed the stat sheet with an all-around performance. Apart from her struggles with shooting efficiency, the Sky forward did everything else at a high level. She finished the game with 18 points and 13 rebounds, seven of which came on the offensive end.

Ad
Ad

She shot just 4 of 12 from the floor, including 0 of 2 from beyond the arc. Reese made 10 of her 12 free throws and also chipped in with four assists and four steals in 31 minutes.

Fans react to Angel Reese's suspension

Social media was abuzz as soon as Angel Reese was hit with her eighth technical foul of the season, resulting in a one-game suspension. Fans dropped candid reactions, with many accusing her of intentionally finding ways to miss the game against the Indiana Fever.

Ad

A fan said:

Ad

Another said:

Ad

A fan wrote:

Ad

Wrote another:

Meanwhile, the Sky have four games remaining in the regular season, but the franchise is already out of the playoff race. Tyler Marsh’s team sits in 11th place in the league standings and fifth in the Eastern Conference with an abysmal 10-30 record.

About the author
Atishay Jain

Atishay Jain

Twitter icon

Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.

Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.

A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Atishay Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications