Why is Angel Reese suspended for Chicago Sky's upcoming game against Indiana Fever? Reason revealed

Angel Reese dominated headlines in the WNBA with her stunning comments about teammates and her performance on the court on Wednesday. Reese was in action during the Chicago Sky’s commanding 88-64 win over the Connecticut Sun at the Wintrust Arena.The former LSU standout recorded yet another double-double, helping her team secure its 10th win of what has otherwise been an embarrassing season. During the game, Reese was hit with a technical foul after making unnecessary contact with Aaliyah Edwards’ head.It was the two-time All-Star’s eighth technical foul of the campaign, resulting in an automatic one-game suspension. If her latest technical foul is not rescinded, the 6-foot-4 forward will miss the Sky’s upcoming game against the Indiana Fever, scheduled for Friday.On the court, Angel Reese once again stuffed the stat sheet with an all-around performance. Apart from her struggles with shooting efficiency, the Sky forward did everything else at a high level. She finished the game with 18 points and 13 rebounds, seven of which came on the offensive end.She shot just 4 of 12 from the floor, including 0 of 2 from beyond the arc. Reese made 10 of her 12 free throws and also chipped in with four assists and four steals in 31 minutes.Fans react to Angel Reese's suspensionSocial media was abuzz as soon as Angel Reese was hit with her eighth technical foul of the season, resulting in a one-game suspension. Fans dropped candid reactions, with many accusing her of intentionally finding ways to miss the game against the Indiana Fever.A fan said: Disney World Lover @alwaysondcbtLINKThis all feels like a cover-up. Every time she’s scheduled to play against the Fever, she backs out with an injury or some other excuse to not fly there. WNBA seems to be protecting her, knowing she doesn’t like playing in Indy. Plus she’s afraid of being dominated by AB again.Another said: crazybusysportsmomma @JessicaSte95583LINKNot the first time this year she’s done that moveA fan wrote: SteveSherwood is against shielding pedophiles. @steve_sherwoodLINKNo chance that gets rescinded. She punched her twice, quite clearly.Wrote another: NY or Nowhere 99 @eab2121LINKDidn’t want to be associated with that Fever sweep 🧹Meanwhile, the Sky have four games remaining in the regular season, but the franchise is already out of the playoff race. Tyler Marsh’s team sits in 11th place in the league standings and fifth in the Eastern Conference with an abysmal 10-30 record.