Angel Reese to play alongside Caitlin Clark's teammate as rosters for inaugural season of Unrivaled league announced

Last season, Angel Reese found herself in constant debate with fellow rookie Caitlin Clark. Now, the Chicago Sky forward finds herself joining forces with one of her rival's teammates and close friends.

In January, Reese will be among the many women playing in the inaugural season of the "Unrivaled" league. A little less than two months from the action getting underway, the rosters have been announced.

Angel Reese finds herself in the "Rose Basketball Club." Among her teammates is Indiana Fever forward Lexie Hull. Other notable names on their team include Chelsea Gray and Kahleah Cooper.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Hull was one of the last players who agreed to play before news broke of roster expansion. The former No. 5 is coming off her best season in the WNBA, averaging 5.5 points and shooting a stellar 47.1% from beyond the arc.

As for Reese, Unrivaled will give her a chance to shake the rust off after her rookie season was cut short. The former top-ten pick was sidelined in the final weeks of the year due to a wrist injury.

Unrivaled is set to kick off in January of 2025 and will take place in Miami, Florida.

Angel Reese will not be reuniting with former coach in Unrivaled league

After her first season in the pros, Angel Reese already finds herself on her second head coach. Unrivaled allowed her to possibly reunite with Teresa Weatherspoon, but things did not play out that way.

Weatherspoon was coach of the Chicago Sky for just one year before getting dismissed. In her lone season on the job, she fell just short of a playoff berth, posting a 13-27 record. Reese was among those beat up by the news, as she had developed a good bond with her head coach.

Earlier this month, news surfaced of Weatherspoon getting back into coaching with Unrivaled. Angel Reese took to social media to share her excitement for her now-former coach landing a job with the new league.

Expand Tweet

Just before the rosters were announced, Unrivaled revealed which coaches will be leading what squads. Weatherspoon and Reese will not be reuniting, as she was assigned to Vinyl.

Rose Basketball Club will be led by Nola Henry. This will be her first opportunity to be a head coach with pro-level players. Henry has been in and around the WNBA for some time now, most recently serving as a player development coach for the LA Sparks.

Expand Tweet

Among the other notable coaches for Unrivaled is Phil Handy. He is most known for his time with the LA Lakers, where he served as an assistant coach.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback