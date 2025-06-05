Angel Reese reminds Allen Iverson of his own rebellious spirit in moving statement

Hall of Famer and NBA legend Allen Iverson kind of sees himself in Chicago Sky star forward Angel Reese. Iverson delivered a moving statement about how Reese reminds him of himself and his rebellious spirit. "The Answer" was once the face of Reebok, with Reese trying to bring success back to the brand.

Speaking to People's Natasha Dye, Iverson was asked about his thoughts on Reese and why Reebok signed her to a deal last year. The former NBA MVP believes that the 23-year-old star will help revitalize Reebok back to its previous heights in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

"I love everything about her," Iverson said. "I love what she stands for. She reminds me of my little sister. She's dope to me. She reminds me of myself hoop-wise and on a personal level, too."

Shaquille O'Neal and Allen Iverson were named president and vice president of Reebok Basketball in late 2023. The two former NBA MVPs were the face of the brand during its peak before Nike and Adidas regained control of the shoe market, followed by the rise of Under Armour in the 2010s.

One of their first moves as executives of Reebok Basketball was to re-sign Angel Reese to a multi-year contract. She initially signed an NIL deal with them when she was still at LSU. The rise of women's basketball meant that athletes such as Reese will help brands gain notoriety for the next generation.

Despite what some fans are saying about Chicago Sky star forward, she remains a sponsorship magnet and has deals with McDonald's and Reese's. Her offense on the court might get criticized, but she pulls in the numbers for these companies.

Reebok releasing Angel Reese's signature shoe next year

Reebok releasing Angel Reese's signature shoe next year. (Photo: IMAGN)

As part of her extension with Reebok, Angel Reese is set to have her own signature shoe. It is expected to be released next year, with Reese sharing on her podcast that she has input on the design of her shoe. People are putting in the work, and she's excited about it.

"I'm extremely excited to let you guys know that we are officially coming out with a Reebok by Angel signature shoe," Reese said in a statement, via The Athletic. "We've already kicked off the design process, and it means the world to me to have Reebok's full support and confidence with this shoe and overall partnership."

Other WNBA players with a signature shoe include A'ja Wilson and Sabrina Ionescu with Nike, and Breanna Stewart with Puma.

