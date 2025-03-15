Angel Reese roots for brother JuJu Reese for Maryland vs Michigan Big Ten Tournament face off

Angel Reese expressed her support for her brother Julian Reese in her latest X post. On Saturday, the Chicago Sky star cheered on her brother ahead of his faceoff against the Michigan Wolverines.

The Unrivaled Defensive Player of the Year called her brother and his team by their respecrive nicknames in her post.

"Let’s go JUJU! Let’s go TERPS!" Reese wrote.

The Maryland Terrapins have made it to the the Big Ten tournament after ending their season as the second-seeded team with a 25-7 record. Julian Reese has played a prominent role in his team's success this season.

The youngster is averaging 13.1 points, 9.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game on 55.4% field shooting percentage. If he can maintain his stellar form, the Sky star's brother could make a debut in the NBA rather soon.

Julian's sister, on the other hand, had been climbing her own ladder of success. While the WNBA is in the offseason, she is playing for the Rose BC in the 3x3 basketball league Unrivaled.

Angel Reese has been a big part of Rose BC's success in their first Unrivaled season. She has been a double-double machine on the court, continuing her stellar form from the WNBA to the 3x3 format.

Reese is averaging 13.1 points, 12.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. The Rose BC clinched a playoff spot as it ended the season on the second seed in the Unrivaled standings. It will be facing the Laces BC as their next opponents in the playoffs on Monday.

Angel Reese embraces her latest achievement with a humble reaction

On Saturday, the Unrivaled Basketball's X handle announced Angel Reese as their Defensive Player of the Year. They shared a graphic of the Sky star on their handle, along with the announcement in the caption.

The news has received a mixed reaction from the fans, but Reese has not let the negativity affect her. The Sky star embraced her latest achievement with a humble response on X. She reposted Unrivaled Basketball's announcement post and expressed her thoughts in the caption.

"God, thank you for getting me through the highs & lows! 🙏🏽 Be where your feet are & allow yourself growth!"

Angel Reese immediately rose to stardom after her inception in the WNBA. She has arguably become the face of the Chicago Sky with her stellar rookie season run. The 2025 All-Star dominated the league in rebounds until she injured herself late in the season.

However, she made a strong recovery and displayed her powers in Unrivaled, but it looks like the injury plague has struck again. The reports say that Reese won't be participating in Monday night's semifinal clash between the Rose and the Laces.

