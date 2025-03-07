Angel Reese’s cryptic response after Aneesah Morrow links up with Sky coaching staff over historic double-double feat

Angel Reese posted a cryptic comment after former LSU teammate Aneesah Morrow linked up with Courtney Paris. Morrow and Paris share a special connection as the only two players in NCAA DI history to record over 100 career double-doubles.

Ahead of Saturday's matchup against the Florida Gators, Morrow, a senior guard, took a picture with Paris, one of two assistant coaches Tyler Marsh brought to the Chicago Sky. The LSU women's basketball Instagram page shared the picture on Thursday.

Angel Reese commented with two emojis that sparked reactions from fans.

Reese's comment

Many fans wondered what Reese meant by that comment, but others were quick to assume she was trying to see Paris and Morrow together in Chicago.

Aneesah Morrow is set to enter the WNBA. In his February mock draft, Michael Voepel of ESPN had Morrow going to the Washington Mystics at No. 6. The Sky would pick Sonia Citron from the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, but everything could change from this point until April.

Meanwhile, the LSU Tigers will clash with the Gators tonight for the SEC Tournament. Morrow led the team in scoring with 28 points in an 85-77 loss to Ole Miss on Sunday. The Tigers aim to snap their two-game losing streak against the Gators.

Morrow finished the regular season averaging 18.2 points, 14.0 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 2.5 steals per game, shooting 48.5% and 73.9% from the free throw line in 30 contests.

Angel Reese had a 3-word reaction after LSU teammates surprised her with a nice gesture

Angel Reese has remained close with the LSU Tigers and the teammates she left behind. The current players showed support for the Chicago Sky young star by buying one of the products Reese launched last year.

Reese's launched a campaign with the young forward featuring on the front of the box of their Reese's Puff cereal and changing the name to "Angel Reese's Puffs."

On Wednesday, Amani Bartlett shared an Instagram story of herself and other players posing with the cereal to support their former leader.

"Awww my babiessss" Reese posted to her Instagram.

While Reese and Rose BC clinched a playoff berth in the first-ever season of Unrivaled, the LSU Tigers will try to relive old glories and win another national championship in this year's March Madness.

