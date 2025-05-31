Angel Reese's ex-teammate among players on Fever fans' list to fill in for Caitlin Clark, $190k injured duo - "Chennedy Carter would be insane"   

The Indiana Fever are reeling with injuries, with their three point guards, Caitlin Clark, Sydney Colson and Sophie Cunningham, sustaining different ailments over the past three games. Clark is out with a quad injury and could be out for another week. Meanwhile, Colson and Cunningham joined her on the injury list in Friday's game against the Connecticut Sun.

Colson endured a left leg injury in the second quarter after colliding with Jacy Sheldon. Cunningham rolled her right ankle late in the fourth quarter with six minutes left. Neither player returned. Their injuries seemingly looked devastating, possibly ruling them out for a decent time.

The Fever are down to eight players and could have a hardship contract available at their disposal. They can sign a free agent to fill the void left behind by Clark, Colson and Cunningham at the point guard spot. Fever fans on Reddit discussed the options the team should target, including Angel Reese's former Sky teammate, Chennedy Carter.

"Chennedy Carter would be insane hahaha," one user wrote.

Another opposed the idea, saying:

"Zero chance. Caitlin's #1 ask of the front office is to protect the locker room."

One fan said:

"I was thinking Chennedy as one of the best available players. Who cares about locker room antics when you’re this desperate"

Here are some other options like Grace Berger, Aari McDonald and Serena Sundell, the fans discussed under the thread:

Indiana Fever lose back-to-back games in Caitlin Clark's absence as injuries pile up

The Indiana Fever are in an unexpected position to begin the 2025 WNBA season. After reinforcing their roster with veteran experience and depth, the Fever were in conversation as a surefire contender. Coach Stephanie White taking over also brought a lot of optimism.

However, a 2-2 start with Caitlin Clark and a 0-2 run amid her absence has raised concerns around Indiana. The latest 85-83 loss against the winless Sun has only made things worse, especially with backup point guards Sydney Colson and Sophie Cunningham going down with injuries.

The Fever's offense has been streaky amid Caitlin Clark's absence, and it has become easier for opposing defenses to hinder them with physicality. Stephanie White has also struggled to execute her plans, and the Fever need a quick turnaround.

