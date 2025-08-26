Angel Reese’s ex-teammate once namedropped Caitlin Clark with logo reference ahead of massive announcement

Angel Reese’s former LSU teammate, Flau’jae Johnson, mentioned Caitlin Clark in her song “Help Me,” which came out in early May. The inclusion of Clark in the single surprised many, considering the rivalry between the Tigers and Clark’s Iowa Hawkeyes in college. Johnson rapping “Double-C on my jacket like Caitlin Clark” gets more significance following Nike’s announcement on Monday.The Swoosh introduced the Indiana Fever point guard as one of its brand endorsers. After a long wait, Nike dropped Clark’s new logo, an interlocking of double Cs, which Johnson somewhat predicted in her song a few months ago.According to Nike, the new Caitlin Clark logo represents the “magnetic connection” between the basketball superstar and her fans. A small C, which connects the larger Cs, gives a nod to Clark’s “inside out” game, per the press release.Clark has been featured in lyrics before, but her inclusion in “Help Me” was the first time a former rival player featured her. The former Iowa Hawkeyes point guard lost to Angel Reese, Flau’jae Johnson and the Iowa Tigers in the 2023 NCAA championship game.A year later, Clark got her revenge, beating her rivals in the Elite 8. While Johnson returned to play college basketball, Clark and Reese carried their rivalry to the WNBA.Caitlin Clark appreciated Flau’jae Johnson for including her in “Help Me”Caitlin Clark appeared in a USA Today interview in early May, just before the 2025 WNBA season started. News of Flau’jae Johnson, including Clark in her single, quickly went viral, prompting the reporters to ask about it.Clark had this to say about making it into Johnson’s lyrics:“It was awesome. Her music is really great. She’s so talented. I’ve honestly been a really big fan of her since we played them at LSU. … She told me a while back that she was putting me in a song, so I kind of have been waiting for it. I know it takes a while to make music and get everything in production. She wasn’t lying.”Flau’jae Johnson not only lived up to her promise, but she was also spot on about what her logo would look like.According to Nike, the logo will first appear in a t-shirt that will be available starting Sept. 1. Sportswear and on-court staples featuring her logo will launch on Oct. 1.