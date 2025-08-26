  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Caitlin Clark
  • Angel Reese’s ex-teammate once namedropped Caitlin Clark with logo reference ahead of massive announcement

Angel Reese’s ex-teammate once namedropped Caitlin Clark with logo reference ahead of massive announcement

By Michael Macasero
Modified Aug 26, 2025 04:52 GMT
WNBA: Indiana Fever at Minnesota Lynx - Source: Imagn
Angel Reese’s ex-teammate once namedropped Caitlin Clark with logo reference ahead of massive announcement. [photo: Imagn]

Angel Reese’s former LSU teammate, Flau’jae Johnson, mentioned Caitlin Clark in her song “Help Me,” which came out in early May. The inclusion of Clark in the single surprised many, considering the rivalry between the Tigers and Clark’s Iowa Hawkeyes in college. Johnson rapping “Double-C on my jacket like Caitlin Clark” gets more significance following Nike’s announcement on Monday.

Ad
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The Swoosh introduced the Indiana Fever point guard as one of its brand endorsers. After a long wait, Nike dropped Clark’s new logo, an interlocking of double Cs, which Johnson somewhat predicted in her song a few months ago.

According to Nike, the new Caitlin Clark logo represents the “magnetic connection” between the basketball superstar and her fans. A small C, which connects the larger Cs, gives a nod to Clark’s “inside out” game, per the press release.

Ad

Clark has been featured in lyrics before, but her inclusion in “Help Me” was the first time a former rival player featured her. The former Iowa Hawkeyes point guard lost to Angel Reese, Flau’jae Johnson and the Iowa Tigers in the 2023 NCAA championship game.

A year later, Clark got her revenge, beating her rivals in the Elite 8. While Johnson returned to play college basketball, Clark and Reese carried their rivalry to the WNBA.

Ad

Caitlin Clark appreciated Flau’jae Johnson for including her in “Help Me”

Caitlin Clark appeared in a USA Today interview in early May, just before the 2025 WNBA season started. News of Flau’jae Johnson, including Clark in her single, quickly went viral, prompting the reporters to ask about it.

Clark had this to say about making it into Johnson’s lyrics:

Ad
“It was awesome. Her music is really great. She’s so talented. I’ve honestly been a really big fan of her since we played them at LSU. … She told me a while back that she was putting me in a song, so I kind of have been waiting for it. I know it takes a while to make music and get everything in production. She wasn’t lying.”
Ad

Flau’jae Johnson not only lived up to her promise, but she was also spot on about what her logo would look like.

According to Nike, the logo will first appear in a t-shirt that will be available starting Sept. 1. Sportswear and on-court staples featuring her logo will launch on Oct. 1.

About the author
Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero

Twitter icon

Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.

Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.

Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Michael Macasero
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications