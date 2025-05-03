Angel Reese's mom seemingly takes shot at Caitlin Clark fans before Fever preseason opener

The 2025 WNBA season hasn't tipped off yet, but the Angel Reese-Caitlin Clark discourse has already begun. On Friday, Reese's Chicago Sky faced off against the Brazilian women's national team in a preseason showcase at Reese's alma mater, LSU.

According to the reported attendance on the ESPN app, the game was attended by 6,373 people despite the Pete Maravich Assembly Center having a capacity of 13,215.

With Caitlin Clark's Indiana Fever set to face off against the Brazilian women's national team on Saturday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Reese's mother, Angel Webb Reese, has taken the opportunity to take a shot at Clark's fans.

In a post on X, she fired off a jab at Clark's supporters who cited the 15,000-seat Carver-Hawkeye Arena being sold out in 45 minutes for the preseason showcase between the Fever and Brazil.

"Aww that certain fan base looking in the stands celebrating 'attendance' while others are looking up in the rafters celebrating championship banners. We ain’t the same. Different year same haters. Have a great day," Reese tweeted.

From the looks of things, Reese's mother was seemingly referencing the 2023 NCAA championship banner that hangs in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

Looking at Angel Reese's performance in Friday's preseason showcase between the Sky and the Brazil national team

After having her rookie season cut short by a wrist injury that required surgery, Angel Reese was impressive during the inaugural Unrivaled season, earning Defensive Player of the Year honors as she and Rose BC won the first championship.

Despite that, a hand injury forced Reese to the sidelines again, leaving fans fearful that she could miss time during the 2025 WNBA season.

When the Chicago Sky's preseason showcase against the Brazilian women's national team tipped off on Friday, Reese picked up right where she left off before both injuries. The Sky forward logged a 15-point, 10-rebound double-double en route to Chicago's 89-62 win.

The team will be back in action again on Tuesday for a preseason game against the Minnesota Lynx, with a rematch scheduled for May 10. The Sky will then tip off the regular season on May 17 with a road game against Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever.

