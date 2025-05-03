Angel Reese’s mother shares heartfelt shoutout to fans for flooding PMAC arena to support her daughter

Ahead of the 2025 WNBA season, Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky faced the Brazilian national team for a preseason matchup on Friday at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center at LSU. Reese's long-awaited homecoming to her alma mater drew many fans to the arena as they showed up to support the Sky star.

Reacting to the support, Reese's mother shared a heartfelt shout-out to fans on X.

"PMAC really showed up for her tonight 😍" Reese's mom tweeted.

Friday's preseason matchup concluded with the Chicago Sky securing a 62-89 win over the Brazilian team. Angel Reese led the Sky's victory charge with a double-double of 15 points, 10 rebounds, one assist and two blocks in under 17 minutes of playtime.

LSU coach praises Angel Reese at Sky's preseason matchup

As Angel Reese led the Sky past Brail on Friday, her former LSU coach Kim Mulkey had high praise for the star forward on the broadcast.

"Angel just has a personality. She just attracts a lot of attention, and she's authentic, and she's a competitor. What is there not to like about Angel Reese when you're pulling for her and she's on your team?," Mulkey said.

Mulkey particularly praised Reese's rebounding ability. The WNBA All-Star led the league in rebounding last year, grabbing 13.1 rebounds per game as a rookie.

"Angel is aware of where the ball's coming off the rim. When her teammates shoot it, she is always positioning herself to do the offensive rebound," Mulkey added.

The LSU coach added that she could appreciate Reese's quality even more while watching her "as a fan."

"I never get to see that in a game," Mulkey said. "She did it (her) whole career here, but I never saw that 'cause I was looking at the whole team, but she just has a knack for finding the basketball."

Angel Reese is coming off a spectacular rookie campaign, breaking various records with her rebounding prowess and double-double consistency. She concluded her rookie year a few weeks early after suffering a season-ending wrist injury.

Nevertheless, the Sky star averaged 13.6 points, 13.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.3 steals in the 2024 season, shooting 39.1% from the field, including 18.8% from deep.

Reese will make her sophomore season debut against the Indiana Fever on May 16. However, she will play two more preseason matchups against the Minnesota Lynx before that.

