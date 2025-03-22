Angel Reese sends heartfelt shoutout to childhood teammate Aniya Gourdine: "We literally grew up together, were best friends"

Chicago Sky star Angel Reese shared her best wishes for her childhood friend and teammate Aniya Gourdine ahead of the Southern University Jaguars' (21-15) clash against the UCLA Bruins (31-2) on Day 1 of the NCAA Division I Tournament.

"It's your very first tournament and I'm super excited for you. ...We literally grew up together, literally were best friends growing up from third grade to high school," said Reese in a video on March Madness' socials.

"We was learning how to play basketball together, to winning championships together, to playing at high school together, to you going to college and I'm super proud of your growth on and off the court."

Aniya Gourdine, like former LSU star Angel Reese, went to college in Baton Rouge with the two campuses separated by only 16 miles.

The #16 seed Jaguars were massive underdogs against UCLA, one of the March Madness favorites, worthy of their #1 seed. Although the Jaguars were bundled out unceremoniously by the Bruins (84-46) on Friday night, Angel Reese's friend Gourdine had an impressive game herself, with 10 points, two rebounds and an assist in 23 minutes.

Angel Reese's brother Julian Reese leads Maryland to dominant win in March Madness Opener

Aniya Gourdine is not the only player close to the Chicago Sky star taking part in this year's March Madness. Reese's younger brother, Julian, a standout guard for #4 seed Maryland had a scorching start to his March Madness campaign, blowing out #13 seed Grand Canyon Lopes (81-49).

Famed for their 'Crab Five' lineup, the Terrapins continued their hot streak and advanced to the Round of 32 for the third time in the last five seasons.

Julian Reese, a 6-foot-9 Senior in his fourth season led his team in scoring posting an efficient 18 points on 8-15 shooting from the field.

Angel Reese has recently shown love to her brother on social media, calling herself his #1 fan and apologizing for missing his Senior night while on duty in Unrivaled for Rose BC.

"I'm sorry I can't be there tonight but I'm really really really really super proud of you and all that you've done over four years. You've created your own identity to who you are and what Julian Reese is," said Reese.

"You know your sister is always right there. I'm your No. 1 fan and you're graduating this year too, so I'm super proud for that too." - Reese continued

After their Round of 64 victory, a tougher task awaits Julian Reese and co. as they take on Colorado State (26-9) on Saturday as 7.5-point favorites.

