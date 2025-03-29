Angel Reese shouts out Hailey Van Lith after ex-LSU teammate’s electrifying Sweet 16 heroics for TCU

Angel Reese's former LSU teammate Hailey Van Lith gave the performance for the ages in the Sweet 16 matchup against Notre Dame. The second-seeded TCU beat No. 3 Notre Dame behind HVH's 26-point outing to book their place in the Elite Eight for the first time in TCU history.

Like everyone else, Reese was awestruck by her former teammate's performance. The Chicago Sky star sent a shoutout to the TCU star on X.

"HVL," Reese tweeted.

Entering the fourth quarter, TCU trailed Notre Dame 52-51. However, Van Lith had other plans, scoring 12 points in the fourth quarter. She scored five of the first seven points of her team and then went on to score another five straight points to seal the game for her team, 71-62. TCU will now face the winner of the Texas vs. Tennessee in the next round.

TCU is Van Lith's third team in her fifth season in college. She joined Reese and LSU in the 2023-24 season but transferred to TCU for the following season. With a herculean performance, HVL's WNBA draft stock is expected to skyrocket.

According to Yahoo, Reese's reunion with Van Lith is possible. As per the latest WNBA mock draft, the TCU star is expected to get picked at No. 10, which the Sky holds.

Van Lith has delivered an impressive stat line in her five collegiate seasons. In a 170 games, she averaged 15.1 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.3 steals.

Angel Reese reacts to JuJu Watkins' season-ending ACL injury

JuJu Watkins' season-ending ACL injury was the saddest news coming out of the March Madness. While it took a lot of life from the tournament, it fell heavy on so many hearts, including Angel Reese's.

The Chicago Sky star didn't waste time sending prayers for the USC star.

"Prayers for Juju! 🥺🙏🏽," Reese wrote on X.

Watkins suffered the ACL injury on Monday in the NCAA's second-round game against Mississippi State. She is expected to miss a chunk of next season.

