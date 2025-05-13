Angel Reese silences reporter for digging up her spotlight-grabbing statement involving Caitlin Clark

Nearly a year has passed since Angel Reese made headlines with a passionate statement highlighting the lack of respect she received for boosting the WNBA’s popularity. During a press conference on Monday, a reporter attempted to revisit that moment. But the Chicago Sky star quickly cut him off mid-sentence.

A fan account on X posted the moment from the press conference.

“Last year, you made a powerful statement saying the reason people are watching women’s basketball is not just because of one player but because of you too. A year later, do you feel like…” the reporter wasn’t allowed to complete.

“Next question,” Reese interrupted.

Early in the 2024 season, Reese became the talk of the basketball community when she called out the media for their lauding Caitlin Clark, arguing that the surge in the league’s viewership couldn’t be credited to one player alone. She indirectly demanded equal recognition as the then-Indiana Fever rookie had received.

“People are talking about women's basketball that you never would think would be talking about women's basketball," Reese said. "People are coming to games. We got celebrities coming to games. Sold out arenas.

"The reason why we're watching women's basketball is not just because of one person. It's because of me, too. I want y'all to realize that.”

It’s clear that Angel Reese is avoiding controversy as she gears up for her second WNBA season. Unlike last year, when she was more outspoken, she now appears more focused, seemingly saving her energy for her performance on the court.

Angel Reese reveals her new role for the Sky

Angel Reese won’t be sticking to the traditional forward role that fans were accustomed to seeing during her rookie season. According to new head coach Tyler Marsh and general manager Jeff Pagliocca, the Chicago Sky plan to utilize Reese in a variety of roles this year to maximize the team's chances of winning.

In a recent press conference, Reese acknowledged the strategy and expressed her full commitment to the team’s vision.

“I’ve always been a player for the team,” Reese said (timestamp 1:50 onwards). “Every team I’ve been on, I’ve done what was needed to win. I don’t care about anything else. I’m doing whatever I need for the team.”

That mentality was on display during the Sky’s final preseason game on May 10 against the Minnesota Lynx, when Reese was asked to take on playmaking duties. She rose to the occasion, recording 5 assists in 25 minutes while channelizing her inner point guard.

Angel Reese will be in action for the 2025 WNBA season opener, embracing her new role against Caitlin Clark and the Fever on May 17.

