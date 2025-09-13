"Angel Reese & Sky relationship is fractured beyond repair" - WNBA fans abuzz as Jeff Pagliocca guarantees Chicago star’s roster spot amid trade buzz

Amid an alleged rift with Angel Reese, Chicago Sky general manager Jeff Pagliocca commented on the two-time All-Star's future with the team.During the Sky's exit interview on Friday, Pagliocca was asked about Reese's standing within the team. The Sky GM ascertained that the second-year star remains on the roster.&quot;Angel's an ascending young talent in this league who's had two very good seasons here in Chicago,&quot; Pagliocca said per sports journalist Andy Diederich. &quot;I have good conversations with Angel daily... until I hear differently, she's on the roster.&quot;Underdog WNBA @UnderdogWNBALINKSky GM Jeff Pagliocca on Angel Reese's future in Chicago, via @ndyDiederich: &quot;I have good conversations with Angel daily... until I hear differently, she's on the roster.&quot;WNBA fans have mixed reactions to Pagliocca's remarks. Several speculated about a trade for Reese, with one fan saying the relationship between the two sides may not be reparable.&quot;This is called trying to maintain leverage… desperately trying. The world knows the Angel Reese and (the Sky's) relationship is fractured beyond repair, but if Jeff admits it then he loses all leverage in any potential trade.&quot;UrameshiCdd @UrameshiCddLINK@UnderdogWNBA @ndyDiederich This is called trying to maintain leverage…desperately trying. The world knows the Angel Reese and Chicago Sky relationship is fractured beyond repair, but if Jeff admits it then he loses all leverage in any potential trade.LiveWire Sports Media @LiveWireSports1LINK@UnderdogWNBA @ndyDiederich He’s going to listen to offers but he isn’t just going to trade herSha Hartley @shahartleyLINK@UnderdogWNBA @ndyDiederich In other words, Jeff isn't letting Angel Reese go anywhere, which will be good for him in his eyes, but a nightmare for her. Just look what he did with the roster this season. Imagine next year...Other fans criticized the Sky's decision to suspend Reese for her &quot;detrimental&quot; comments. Amid the issues, some fans predict that the second-year star plan to make a &quot;move&quot; soon.MVP Angel Reese @michael46840655LINK@UnderdogWNBA @ndyDiederich Until he hear differently… that doesn’t sound convincing… sounds like he’s expecting Angel agent to deliver some papers to him… he needs to acknowledge him and Tyler not ready for real championship contenders to play on this team. both of them are trainers no GM no Coach.Maya @Maya24SFLINK@UnderdogWNBA @ndyDiederich Anyone ask him about the intentional decision to publicly reprimand her with that dog whistle statement after stating they planned to handle it privately?The Goat @moethagoatLINK@UnderdogWNBA @ndyDiederich Angel &amp; her team is incredibly SMART! Know the right moves will be made at the right time✍🏽The Sky finished this season 10-34, tied for the worst record in the WNBA. During Chicago's final regular-season game on Thursday, &quot;Fire Jeff&quot; chants erupted at Wintrust Arena. Several videos of the chants surfaced on X.A Sept. 3 article from the Chicago Tribune reported that Reese expressed her dissatisfaction with the state of the franchise. She criticized the roster and doubled down on the front office to acquire &quot;great players.&quot;Since then, speculations arose that Angel Reese's stint with the team that drafted her seventh in 2024 might be over soon.Angel Reese misses Chicago's exit interviewAngel Reese has not suited up since the Chicago Sky's 88-64 win over the Connecticut Sun on Sept. 4. She missed the final four games due to suspensions and injuries. Just hours after Chicago's season finale against the New York Liberty on Thursday, Reese was on a private jet, causing her to miss the team's exit interview conducted on Friday.Based on Reese's Instagram stories, she went to Las Vegas. Sky reporter Karli Bell clarified that Reese missed the interview due to a prior commitment. Other Sky players who missed the interview are Courtney Vandersloot and Ariel Atkins. The three players' exit interviews will be rescheduled at a future time, per Bell.Karli Bell @KarliBell33LINKLet me clarify some things: Exit interviews are today. Marsh, Nurse &amp;amp;amp; Westbeld had theirs yesterday after the game. Press agreed on all 3 being doubled as exits. Angel Reese &amp;amp;amp; Ariel Atkins will be next week due to prior commitments Jeff Pagliocca does give an exit interviewAngel Reese finished her second season with averages of 14.7 points, 12.6 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.5 steals per game on 45.8% shooting. She led the league in rebounding for the second straight year.