Angel Reese seemingly hints at Chicago Sky ‘exit’ with cryptic selfie as she jets off for vacation amid trade rumors

By Nandjee Ranjan
Modified Sep 12, 2025 16:54 GMT
WNBA: SEP 11 New York Liberty at Chicago Sky - Source: Getty
Angel Reese's IG post hinted at Chicago Sky ‘exit’ [Picture Credit: Getty]

The Chicago Sky officially played their last game of the season. When the offseason kicks in, Angel Reese's future will be the biggest question for the team. However, it seems like the Sky star has already made up her mind.

Reese sat out for the Thursday game against the New York Liberty, the Sky's last game of the season. A day later, on Friday, she posted a series of pictures on her social media before flying off for a vacation with her best friend.

In the first of the pictures she posted on her Instagram Story, Angel Reese posed for a selfie with her friend.

"best tripsssss @endyiarogers," she wrote in the caption with a growing heart emoji.
[Credit: IG/@angelreese5]
In her subsequent Story, Reese seemingly hinted at her decision about her future with the team. She posted a picture with the "EXIT" text on the exit door.

[Credit: IG/@angelreese5]
In the next two IG Stories, she posted a picture of her yellow bag and a video of her walking towards the jet.

[Credit: IG/@angelreese5]
[Credit: IG/@angelreese5]

Earlier this month, in conversation with the Chicago Tribune, Angel Reese expressed her frustration with her team's performance in the 2025 season. The Sky finished 12th in the league with a poor record. Reese said that the Sky needed to sign "great players," and she wasn't "settling for the same s**t" the Sky did the previous season.

Candace Parker weighs in on Angel Reese's comments about Sky roster

Angel Reese openly voiced her dissatisfaction with the Chicago Sky roster, which was not well-received within the team. According to reports, Reese's teammates were upset with Reese for publicly thrashing them.

Former WNBA player Candace Parker, whose jersey was retired by the Chicago Sky earlier this season, weighed in on the matter. The WNBA legend suggested that Reese should have kept the matter within the locker room.

"After gaining perspective," Parker said. "And a little more maturity, you realize how important it is that, first of all, your family is a mouthpiece for you."
"But secondly, in public, in front-facing things, you have to protect your team and your organization, no matter how you feel."

Parker also said that going public with such emotions breaks the trust within the team.

"I think the best advice I ever received is to keep things in house. You can yell, scream, cuss, all inside these walls, but you can't bring it out. And once that happens, it's hard to gain that trust back."

While the former and current players like Sophie Cunningham expressed their disagreements with Reese going public with her frustration, in the Sky's last game, the reception was different from that of the fans. In Sky's last game, fans showed up with "Free 5" and "Free Angel," according to The Mirror.

