Angel Reese snubs Caitlin Clark for WNBA's best player honor in $400,000 star's favor after fan's 'bullying' claim

Angel Reese snubbed long-time rival Caitlin Clark for the WNBA's best player honor in Aces' $400,000 star A'ja Wilson's favor. Reese revealed her opinion after a fan called her out on TikTok over demanding more money in the new CBA. Several critics have pointed out that Clark should be the only player with the right to make these demands because of the popularity she brought to the league.

Ad

The fan on TikTok seemingly called our Reese for "bullying" Clark, saying:

"Demanding more money after bullying the WNBA best player out of the league is crazy"

Reese snubbed her rival Clark by replying:

"When did I try to bully A'ja"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Many of Caitlin Clark's supporters feel she didn't get the right treatment from her peers in the WNBA in her rookie year despite the positive impact she had on the league from a viewership standpoint.

Her fans were often called out for their behavior against her rivals, and that was one of the main talking points throughout 2024 amid one of the league's most viewed seasons because of the Fever star's arrival.

Ad

Clark remains in the reckoning as the best player on the court. However, she faces stiff competition for the honor against reigning three-time MVP A'ja Wilson and Napheesa Collier. Angel Reese is among those who consider Wilson over everyone else in the league, including Clark.

Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark make feelings clear on WNBA salary

Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark had their say on the WNBA salary issue as the player's association and the league prepare to negotiate a new CBA. Reese made a bold remark on the issue, claiming the players would sit out if their demands weren't met.

Ad

"The ones that a year after, they going to get more," Angel Reese said on her podcast's Mar. 7 episode, "Unapologetically Angel."

"They probably be making more than us. I'm hurt. I got to get in the meetings because I'm hearing like, If y’all don’t give us what we want, we sitting out."

Ad

Meanwhile, Caitlin Clark voiced her opinion on the matter with a more balanced take.

"I'm not huge on comparing the WNBA to the NBA, I don't think that's fair," Clark said during an appearance at the 2025 Cardiovascular Research event on Sunday.

"I think where the WNBA is right now it's pretty incredible. I think most people would not believe it's in the place it is right now. When people keep asking those questions of where I believe it's going to be in five years, the answer is people didn't even think we'd be right here right now and I think really the sky's the limit."

Ad

The pay gap between men's and women's basketball pro leagues has been a polarizing topic for years. The pay gap among rookies in both leagues is roughly $11 million, and the best players on the supermax deal are up to $45.5 million.

Meanwhile, until 2024, the WNBA didn't make much revenue or have the same popularity as the NBA, which contributed to this disparity.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback