Angel Reese spotted partying with NBA star Wendell Carter Jr. at private birthday bash

Chicago Sky star Angel Reese was spotted partying with NBA star Wendell Carter Jr. at a private birthday bash this Sunday. Videos posted on social media show Reese dancing on stage with Wendell Carter Jr. standing right next to her. The WNBA star celebrated her birthday a little early this year, as she is set to turn 23 on May 6.

Videos show that Reese donned white shorts and a white crop top with sunglasses to the event. Wendell Carter Jr. can be seen next to her wearing a white top. The NBA player was seen recording Reese on his phone as she danced while the DJ called out her name.

Angel Reese has been a regular at the Orlando Magic's games, making multiple courtside appearances since the WNBA offseason began in late 2024. She also attended the first-round playoff series between the Boston Celtics and the Magic. Reese was spotted at Game 1 in Boston and Game 3 in Orlando.

The Chicago Bulls drafted Carter Jr. with the seventh overall pick of the 2018 draft. The City of Chicago had high expectations of Wendell, but he largely failed to live up to them and was traded to the Orlando Magic in 2020.

This season, Carter Jr. made 68 appearances for the Magic, recording 9.1 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game. He was solid in the playoffs, recording 10.2 points and 10.8 rebounds per game in five games against the Boston Celtics.

Angel Reese has previously dated Cam’Ron Fletcher from 2023 to 2024 during her time at LSU. She was also linked to NBA player Jalen Duren, but never addressed all the talk surrounding them. She was similarly linked to rapper G Herbo. Following her separation from Fletcher, Reese has been fairly private about her personal life and keeps things away from the limelight.

Angel Reese kicks off the 2025 preseason in style with a dominant double-double against Brazil

On the court, Angel Reese kicked off the 2025 preseason in style as her Chicago Sky took down the Brazil National Team 89-62. Reese played 17 minutes, recording 15 points and 10 rebounds on 4-for-7 shooting. The soon-to-be 23-year-old ended her rookie season, recording 15 points and 10 rebounds through 34 games. Her efficiency left much to be desired as she only shot 39% from the field.

If her first preseason game is any indication, Reese has taken a big step forward during the offseason. Reese and the Sky will start the 2025 WNBA season against Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever on Friday.

