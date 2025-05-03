Angel Reese stats: Chicago Sky superstar dazzles with double-double performance in preseason game vs Brazil National Team (May 2)

Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky tipped off their preseason campaign with a matchup against the Brazil women's national team at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on Friday. Reese earned a spot in the starting lineup alongside Kamilla Cardoso, Kia Nurse, Ariel Atkins and Courtney Vandersloot.

Reese came locked in and made it clear she had no intention of letting her energy dip on either end of the floor. Offensively, she showcased her versatility, converting tough layups and knocking down a smooth mid-range jumper. Defensively, she stepped out to the perimeter and guarded with confidence and control.

In the end, Reese finished with a double-double after playing 16:40 minutes. She scored 17 points on 4 of 7 shooting and 7 of 10 shooting from the free throw line. She grabbed 10 rebounds, dished out one assist and registered two steals.

Angel Reese makes huge impact in preseason game vs. Brazil national team

Wasting no time energizing the home crowd, Reese attacked the paint on the very first possession of the game. Although her contested layup didn’t fall, she drew a foul and split her free throws at the line, putting the Sky on the board.

Shortly after, the former LSU star scored her first field goal with a strong finish inside the paint. Her activity on the boards was evident early and she also offered a quick glimpse of her passing ability in the opening minutes.

Angel Reese played 5:20 minutes in the first quarter and score five points on 1 of 1 shooting from the floor. She shot 3 of 4 from the free throw line, also recording three rebounds and one assist.

The Sky superstar continued to put her offensive skillset on full display in the second quarter. She impressed with her footwork in the paint, skillfully creating space to finish tough layups with both hands. Her scoring rhythm didn’t slow down and she soon reached double figures as the Sky extended their lead to 20 points.

At half time, Reese had 10 points on 3 of 4 shooting and 4 of 6 shooting from the charity stripe. In 9:56 minutes, she also registered five rebounds, one assists and one steal.

Angel Reese completed her double-double in the third quarter, adding seven points in the period before taking a seat for the entire fourth. From the bench, she turned into her teammates' biggest cheerleader, bringing energy and support down the stretch.

