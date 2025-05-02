Caitlin Clark & Angel Reese react to Lexie Hull celebrating another relationship milestone with fiance Will Matthiessen

After her engagement to her boyfriend Will Matthiessen, Lexie Hull celebrated another big milestone with the love of her life. The couple celebrated their 5th anniversary on Thursday, May 1.

The Indiana Fever star celebrated her life's milestone with a wholesome post on her social media. She posted pictures with her boyfriend on her Instagram post, with a sweet caption.

"I love this life with you 🤍 cheers to 5 years!" she wrote.

Hull's post was flooded with comments from friends and fans. Joining in were Lexie Hull's Fever teammate Caitlin Clark and her Unrivaled teammate and Chicago Sky star Angel Reese.

Reese and Clark both reacted to the post with emojis. Clark posted white heart emojis in the comment section, while Reese reacted with heart-in-the-eyes emojis.

Hull's new Fever teammate, Sophie Cunningham, also commented.

"cute cute ❤️," Cunningham wrote.

[Comments on Lexie Hull's post]

Will Matthiessen and Lexie Hull got engaged in April. They have been dating since they were college athletes at Standford.

Caitlin Clark hilariously shares credit with Aliyah Boston for Lexie Hull's engagement gift surprise

Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston made a wholesome gesture when they surprised Lexie Hull on behalf of their Fever teammates. The Fever duo surprised their newly engaged teammate inside the training facility with a tiara and gifts.

Reacting to the post by @espnw on Instagram, Clark also hilariously tried to take credit with her teammate Aliyah Boston and even doubled down the claim.

"@aliyah.boston yes we went and bought these items for her. Yes, yes we did," Clark wrote.

Replying to Clark's hilarious comments, Boston doubled down confirming their actions.

"@caitlinclark22 yes we sure did because that’s who we are as teammates," Boston wrote.

On April 15, the Indiana Fever posted a video of Clark and Boston surprising their teammates. The video showed Clark running towards Hull in the practice facility with a tiara and a gift bag in her hand, while Boston carried the "Bride" balloons.

Clark put the tiara on Hull's head and handed her the gift bag.

"That's so cute guys," Hull said showing off a bit of her dance moves.

The Fever team will expect to feed off of Hull and Caitlin Clark's great relationship in the 2025 season. Last season, Hull had a career year and shot over 47% from the 3-point line while also gaining respect as one of the top defensive guards in the league.

