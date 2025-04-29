Caitlin Clark’s wild reaction after stifling defense on Lexie Hull leaves fans losing their minds: "No wonder she always gets migraine"

Day 2 of the Indiana Fever’s training camp offered a lively glimpse of Caitlin Clark’s animated side. The Fever superstar was once again in high spirits, fully locked in as the team intensified its preparations. Beyond delivering highlight-reel assists, the reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year also showed her commitment on the defensive end.

In a viral clip from camp, Clark is seen applying relentless, suffocating defense on Lexie Hull, ultimately forcing a turnover. While her defensive effort alone was impressive, it was her wild, animated celebration afterward that truly stole the spotlight.

The video quickly lit up social media, with fans praising Clark’s fiery competitiveness and defensive intensity. Fever supporters were energized by the display, flooding the internet with excited reactions to the moment.

"Lexie ain't having that one. She gotta fight the demon back a few times," a fan commented.

"She has so much support from the AC for her personality - love it / the old staff would barely clap when she sunk a 3," commented another fan.

"lol I love it. CC screaming for success on D. We always knew she could, but we also knew that in prior years she could not possibly foul out of games. This year she can foul out and the team still win," a fan said.

"She's gonna be a defensive pest on the court," said a fan.

"OMG. Defensive queen January running out to high five her? The work is paying off!" a fan wrote.

"She's so pumped up. With all the running, hustling & shouting, no wonder she always gets migraine," wrote another fan.

Caitlin Clark worked on getting physically stronger

Caitlin Clark isn’t typically recognized for her defense and hasn’t been known to excel on that end of the floor. However, the Indiana Fever guard has made a deliberate effort this offseason to build muscle, aiming to hold her ground better and avoid being overpowered by bigger, stronger opponents.

"That was my biggest focus on the offseason, just trying to get stronger and really working on that," Clark told reporters on Monday. "Really thankful for Sarah, our strength and conditioning coach, she’s put in a lot of time with me."

Clark’s willingness to defend, or at least consistently compete on that end of the floor, is an encouraging sign for the Indiana Fever. Given all the work she’s put in during the offseason, it feels inevitable that her efforts will pay off, both for herself and for the franchise.

