Caitlin Clark breaks silence on fans losing their minds over her viral bulked-up photo: "That was my biggest focus"

Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark addressed fans' observation of her bulked up in a viral photo that came out last month. She shared that she worked on her strength and conditioning in preparation for her sophomore WNBA season.

In her session with reporters on the second day of the Fever's training camp in Indianapolis on Monday, the 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year was asked about the viral photo of her beefed-up arms in the offseason that had fans buzzing.

Caitlin Clark confirmed that she worked with the Fever's training staff in bulking up following her rookie campaign, saying:

"That was my biggest focus on the offseason, just trying to get stronger and really working on that. Really thankful for Sarah, our strength and conditioning coach, she’s put in a lot of time with me.”

She said she is hopeful that her hard work will pay off next season, stating:

"I certainly feel a lot stronger, and you know I'm a pretty self-aware person. I knew that was going to be a huge part of it. And I hope it helps me offensively and defensively. Hopefully it helps me not get as tired throughout games..."

Caitlin Clark lived up to the billing as the top rookie in last year's WNBA Draft. She averaged 19.2 points, a league-high 8.4 assists, 5.7 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 40 games.

Apart from being named Rookie of the Year, she also earned an All-Star nod and a spot in the All-WNBA First Team while finishing fourth in the MVP voting. Indiana, too, made it to the playoffs for the first time in eight years.

Fever coach gives props to Caitlin Clark for recognizing she needed to get stronger

Returning Indiana Fever coach Stephanie White gave props to Caitlin Clark for recognizing that she needed to get stronger to better deal with the physicality in the WNBA.

White, who coached the Connecticut Sun last season but decided to return to Indiana, spoke about it following the second day of their training camp, highlighting that it was a good move for Clark to take a break from competing and work on her strength and conditioning.

She said:

"I think it was great for her to get a break [from competing], I think it was great for her body, her mind, her soul, probably. And then it was great for her to get in the weight room."

White added:

"I think that was one of the first things that she noticed, was just the physicality in this league is different."

Playoffs First Round Indiana Fever at Connecticut Sun - Source: Getty

Clark and the Fever are looking to build on an eventful 2024 campaign in the new season of the WNBA.

The team shored up its roster, adding pieces to help the "Big 3" of Clark, Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston, which include DeWanna Bonner, Natasha Howard, Brianna Turner and Sophie Cunningham.

