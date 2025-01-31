Caitlin Clark's coach Stephanie White can't stop raving about her 'perfectionist' attitude

In her rookie season, Caitlin Clark established herself as one of the best players in the WNBA, securing Rookie of the Year honors and making a strong case for Most Valuable Player. Clark entered the league with high expectations, having been the top pick in the 2024 draft.

On Friday, the Indiana Fever's new head coach, Stephanie White, discussed how the Fever star strives to progress with a 'perfectionist' attitude.

Trending

"It's been great (coaching Caitlin)," White said in an interview with Forbes Sports' Tony East. "She's a hard worker. She's a perfectionist. She wants to be great and when you have somebody who is willing to put in the work, somebody who's willing to be coached, somebody who wants to be great, the sky is the limit. We've enjoyed working with her. She's going to continue to get better and continue to grow." (2:00)

The Fever hired White in November after moving on from Christie Sides. White is back in Indiana for her second tenure as the Fever's coach.

Caitlin Clark among favorites to win MVP in 2025

After a historic rookie campaign that saw her rewrite the record books, Caitlin Clark enters the WNBA offseason among the betting favorites to take home the league's Most Valuable Player award in 2025. Clark made a compelling MVP case in her rookie season but was overshadowed by A'ja Wilson's overwhelming campaign, as were all other MVP finalists.

Entering 2025, sportsbooks are putting their faith in Clark to potentially take home the award in year two. According to VegasInsider, Clark (+250) has the second-best odds to win MVP this season, behind Wilson (+200).

If Clark can build on a stellar rookie campaign that saw her average 19.2 points, 8.4 assists and 5.7 rebounds on her way to breaking the single-season assist record, it will be hard to deny her the MVP award. The Fever star could need some help, given how handily Wilson won the award last year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback