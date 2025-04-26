"Mariah is a Nepo with an uninformed opinion": Caitlin Clark fans trash Jalen Rose's daughter for questionable remarks on Fever superstar

Fans of superstar Caitlin Clark hit out at Jalen Rose's daughter and podcaster Mariah Rose for what they deemed to be questionable remarks on the Indiana Fever All-Star guard's accomplishments and abilities.

Ad

On the Full Circle podcast she does with WNBA star Lexie Brown, Mariah shared that she does not consider the Fever as title contenders yet, despite the new players the team brought in the offseason to surround Clark with.

She also believes that Caitlin Clark was not able to showcase her playmaking skills back in college as much as she could have.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Fans zeroed in on Mariah's comments and wrote their reactions to them on X (formerly Twitter).

"I don't know how I feel about this. I have much respect for Lexi. She is at least a player, but Mariah is a Nepo with an uninformed opinion," a fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"How can Mariah say CC didn't get enough opportunity to show her playmaking in college. She was 3rd in the NCAA in assists her Freshman year, and then lead the NCAA in assists the next three years. Is that not part of someone being a playmaker?" another user moved to point out.

"She just wasn't paying attention. Everyone actually watching the NCAA knew that CC was an elite facilitator," a fan chimed in.

Ad

"I think for some reason people don't get 'it.' CC22 is the total package ... a then some," a comment laid down.

"Mariah was so confused cuz she thought Lexie would affirm her opinion but Lexie actually plays and doesn’t just make random comments for views," a fan highlighted.

"Why is Lexie associating herself with Mariah Rose.. like she has literally no basketball knowledge," one wondered.

Ad

Caitlin Clark had an eventful WNBA rookie campaign last season, finishing with a league-high average of 8.4 assists to go along with 19.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.3 steals. As the starting point guard, she helped the Fever reach the playoffs for the first time in eight years.

Caitlin Clark expects new additions to make Fever better

Caitlin Clark is high on the players the Indiana Fever acquired in the offseason. She believes that they will make the team better in the new WNBA campaign.

Ad

The 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year shared this in a recent online broadcast conversation with WNBA legends Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi, saying:

"Obviously, on paper, we have a really good team ... Seven new pieces, whether we carry 11 or 12, that's more than half out our roster... but I think we should be pretty good, and I'm excited about it."

Among the new Fever additions are veterans DeWanna Bonner, Natasha Howard, Brianna Turner, Sophie Cunningham, Sydney Colson, and rookies Makayla Timpson and Bree Hall.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mike Murillo Michael Murillo is a journalist who covers basketball and MMA at Sportskeeda with over two decades of experience. Michael has contributed as a proofreader, columnist and journalist for the Philippine broadsheet BusinessWorld.



A graduate of the University of the Philippines with a degree in English Studies, basketball caught Michael's imagination from an early age. Varsity basketball helped Michael to express himself, and later, it opened doors into the world of journalism.



Michael has a particular admiration for the Phoenix Suns, inspired by Kevin Durant. Icons like Magic Johnson and modern legends like Durant have left an indelible mark on Michael for their revolutionary impact on the game.



Michael relies on the tried and tested method of thorough research to ensure accuracy in his content. He has interviewed multiple NBA players and officials with BusinessWorld, alongside athletes from various disciplines.



Michael's hobbies include traveling, hitting the gym and watching movies, and he spends much of his downtime seeing his family. Know More