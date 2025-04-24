Shannon Sharpe put on blast by Jalen Rose's daughter amid $50M sexual assault lawsuit: "He's a weirdo"

ESPN analyst Shannon Sharpe continues to hear it over the $50-million sexual assault lawsuit lodged against him. The latest to chime in on the matter was former NBA player Jalen Rose's daughter Mariah.

In a fiery discourse she shared on X (formerly Twitter), Mariah spoke her mind on the issue surrounding the NFL legend, including how it is just part of a bigger picture of athletes getting away with treating women as "objects" to conquer.

The 24-year-old journalism graduate and host of the Hoops 4 Hotties podcast took Sharpe to task for even being involved in such a situation.

Mariah said:

"Whether or not Shannon Sharpe is found guilty or not in the court of law, he's a weirdo. These could all be a cash shakedown or whatever, I don't care. That man is in his 50s, messing with a 19-year-old. Shannon Sharpe has daughters that are in their 30s..."

She went to say:

"For somebody [like me] who grown up around professional athletes, and sports, and worked in sports for years, and love sports, this brings about a bigger conversation... Athletes need to stop being treated like their performance outweighs their character. I'm quite sick of these stories coming out... of athletes getting away with treating women as objects to conquer and not people..."

Shannon Sharpe was accused of sexual assault in a 13-page civil suit filed in Nevada's Clark County. He is being sued for over $50 million in compensatory and punitive damages.

In the lawsuit filed, the First Take host allegedly had a consensual but "deeply manipulative" relationship with a woman 30 years his junior. The relationship allegedly involved abusive action, including threats and physical violence.

But Sharpe denied the allegations through his lawyers while going on the offensive by releasing the name of the Jane Doe to the public and presenting explicit evidence that showed what they had was consensual.

Stephen A. Smith is a bit torn over the Shannon Sharpe issue

Shannon Sharpe's First Take co-host Stephen A. Smith has also spoken on the sexual assault lawsuit. He admits he is a bit torn about it and considers it a sad situation all in all.

In a YouTube video on April 22, the outspoken sports journalist shared that he understands Sharpe defending himself, but is not so sure of the way he is going about it. Smith said:

"I know he's been through a lot in life, he's overcome a lot of things... I sincerely hope he is completely innocent of the allegations levied against him."

He further said:

"Let me be clear about where I'm coming from: I'm a bit torn in terms of his response [of going public with accuser's name and explicit text messages]."

Check out what he had to say below, beginning at 5:56:

Sharpe joined Smith on ESPN last year after signing a multi-year contract.

