  Antonio Brown takes dig at Shannon Sharpe after alleged sexual assault lawsuit against HOF TE - "This n***a ain't slick"

Antonio Brown takes dig at Shannon Sharpe after alleged sexual assault lawsuit against HOF TE - "This n***a ain't slick"

By Andre Castillo
Modified Apr 22, 2025 03:23 GMT
Antonio Brown disses Shannon Sharpe - via Getty/CMS
Antonio Brown disses Shannon Sharpe - via Getty/CMS

Shannon Sharpe is making headlines for the wrong reasons - he has been accused of sexual assault, which he is denying ever happened. And Antonio Brown has responded to it.

Shortly after the Hall of Fame tight end and his lawyer Lanny J. Davis were reported to have released text messages from alleged victim Gabriella Zuniga to refute her claims of rape, the former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver wrote this on his social media:

"This (racial slur) ain’t slick... (rainbow and dinosaur emojis)"
This is not his first time showing this disrespect, however. Over a year ago, Brown insinuated that Sharpe, former Houston Texans defensive end JJ Watt, and former New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman used steroids during their respective playing careers:

Just under a month later, he posted this in response to a video of Sharpe visiting a wine store to promote his cognac brand Le Portier Shay:

Zuniga is now seeking $50 million in damages. She is being represented by Tony Buzbee, who is notable in NFL news circles for representing many of Deshaun Watson's accusers during his sexual misconduct saga that began in 2021.

Details of Shannon Sharpe's alleged sexual assaults explained

According to documents obtained by PEOPLE, Shannon Sharpe first met Gabriella Zuniga (referred to only as "Jane Doe" at the time the complaint was first received) at a gym in Los Angeles in 2023. She was 22 at the time.

He soon made multiple advances toward her before she eventually gave in. What began as a "rocky, consensual relationship" eventually escalated into toxic domination and violence.

In September 2024, around the same time Sharpe inadvertently livestreamed himself getting intimate with another woman, Zuniga started distancing herself from him. He subsequently flooded her phone with calls, prompting her to leave Nevada.

By chance, however, they saw each other again the following month. That was when he forced her into a car, went to her apartment, and forced her to do oral and anal intercourse with him.

Three months later, Sharpe visited Zuniga at her place again, ostensibly to deliver a Christmas/birthday present. Instead, he allegedly assaulted her again.

