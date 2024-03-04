Antonio Brown questions Shannon Sharpe's sexuality after ex-NFL TE's TikTok goes viral

Antonio Brown sounded off on social media again, this time against Pro Football Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe. While it’s inaccurate, the former All-Pro wide receiver tweeted about the ESPN First Take’s latest activity.

For context, Sharpe shared a TikTok video of him going to the Total Wine and More branch. He was there to have a signing session for his Le Portier Shay cognac. The company promoted the event, leading to a long line of people who wished to chat with the three-time Super Bowl champion.

As Sharpe said in the video:

“Here for the final stop of the day, Total Wine. To the line, started over there. My last stop of the day. We got up early, had a late night. We don’t do excuses here. We just get the job done ‘cause this is what we signed up for.”

Meanwhile, the former Denver Broncos and Baltimore Ravens tight end created the Le Portier Shay cognac with The Craft Irish Whiskey Company founder Jay Bradley. Only 25,000 bottles of this collector’s item cognac were made, and each bottle was uniquely numbered.

While Le Portier means “gatekeeper” in French, Sharpe honored her grandmother, Mary Porter, through this brandy. She helped raise Shannon and his siblings, former NFL wide receiver Sterling and Libby, in Glenville, Georgia.

Meanwhile, Antonio Brown’s claim about Sharpe’s sexuality has no proof or basis. However, that’s not his only claim against the former “Undisputed” host. Earlier in February, Brown accused Sharpe, Super Bowl 53 Most Valuable Player Julian Edelman, and three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt of using steroids.

He also called Iowa Hawkeyes women’s basketball player Caitlin Clark a “Mel Gibson look-a-like.” The wideout, who played for three teams in 12 seasons, also confirmed his seventh child in an unwholesome manner.

Antonio Brown revives the Tom Brady feud via Gisele Bundchen update

Everyone is fair game for Brown’s social media tirades, even former teammates like seven-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady. Antonio Brown tweeted photos of him and supermodel Gisele Bundchen hugging with the caption:

“Did AB know Already”

Brown tweeted after Page Six’s Tamantha Ryan wrote that Brady has accepted that Bundchen’s romance with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente started “years ago.”

Antonio Brown has been critical of Brady, blaming him for his eventual departure from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In his appearance on Tyreek Hill’s “It Needed to be Said Podcast,” Brown claimed that Brady enticed him to play through his injuries because it would be a “big week.”

Instead, Brown had a bizarre exit during their 2021 Week 17 game versus the New York Jets. He never played in the NFL again after that incident.