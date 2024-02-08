Antonio Brown accuses JJ Watt, Shannon Sharpe, Julian Edelman of using steroids

Antonio Brown has been busy on social media in his life after the NFL, especially on X. The former four-time All-Pro wide receiver has put out some outrageous and entertaining content. However, his most recent X post is far from entertaining. Brown accused three retired NFL greats of taking steroids.

Those three retired greats are defensive end J.J. Watt, tight end Shannon Sharpe and wide receiver Julian Edelman. However, Brown's source that led him to make such an accusation seems far from credible. He tagged the X account @CtespnN with the hashtag CTESPN.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

J.J. Watt spent 12 seasons in the NFL, the first decade with the Houston Texans and his final two seasons with the Arizona Cardinals. Watt's resume will have him donning a gold jacket with a bust in Canton for the Hall of Fame.

Watt was a five-time Pro Bowler and All-Pro with 114.5 career sacks, leading the NFL twice in the category. He's one of three players in league history to win the AP Defensive Player of the Year award three times. Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker Lawrence Taylor and Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald are the other two.

Sharpe played 12 of his 14 seasons with the Denver Broncos, winning two Super Bowls while there. He got his third ring with the Baltimore Ravens in his two seasons with them. The eight-time Pro Bowler and four-time All-Pro was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2011.

Lastly, Edelman was known for being one of the best playoff receivers of all time. He is third in career playoff yards (1,442), has three Super Bowl wins to his name and was the Super Bowl 53 MVP.

Antonio Brown went after a former teammate on social media

Antonio Brown, left, and Tom Brady with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

His steroid accusations against Watt, Sharpe and Edelman are just another example of Antonio Brown stirring the pot. He went viral regarding former Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammate Tom Brady and his then-wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen.

The former NFL star went as far as posting a fake nude photo of Bundchen on his Snapchat account in November 2022. He even posted a video of a woman in bed with him who looked similar to the supermodel.

In October 2022, he took another swipe at the seven-time Super Bowl winner when he posted a children's book titled "Daddy Doesn't Live Here Anymore." Brady and Bundchen, who have two children together, announced their split in the same month.

Antonio Brown later apologized to his former quarterback.