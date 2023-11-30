Antonio Brown offers startling apology to Tom Brady with one special request

Tom Brady’s partnership with Antonio Brown started well, as the three-time NFL Most Valuable Player vouched for the wideout’s inclusion in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Unfortunately, it ended bizarrely after Brown walked off MetLife Stadium shirtless.

Since then, he has accused the quarterback of curtailing his production even if Brady has extended assistance if needed. However, the way the wind blows has changed years later, as the All-Pro wide receiver extended his apology.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Antonio Brown wants to do one activity with Tom Brady

After all that’s been said by Antonio Brown about Tom Brady, the former Albany Empire owner tweeted:

“Tom Brady I’m sorry let’s go fishing”

Expand Tweet

There's no word yet on how the seven-time Super Bowl champion will react to Brown extending an olive branch. However, it would be difficult to forget the thoughts Brown directed at him.

The two-time NFL receptions leader accused Brady of not wanting to throw him the ball during his June 2023 appearance on Tyreek Hill’s podcast. He also blamed his shirtless exit in their game against the New York Jets on Brady during the same appearance on the “It Needed to be Said” podcast.

According to Brown, Brady called him earlier in the week, saying he would throw 10 to 12 targets at him. He ended the game with zero receptions.

Expand Tweet

Antonio Brown also made awkward comments about Brady’s divorce from Gisele Bundchen through tweets like this.

Expand Tweet

Brady fishing with Brown would be a nice ending to this shaky relationship, but that’s for the former NFL play-caller to accept or fit into his schedule. Aside from spending more time with his children, Brady also attends to his business interests.

He has built companies like Brady Brand, 199 Productions and Religion of Sports. The Michigan alum also invested in Birmingham F.C., the Las Vegas Aces and the Las Vegas Raiders. He also has a broadcasting job at FOX Sports waiting for him.

Tom Brady and Antonio Brown share a Super Bowl victory

Whether they mend their ties or not, Brown and Brady will forever be linked by their Super Bowl victory with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While Tom Brady joined the NFC South squad during the 2020 offseason, Antonio Brown signed a one-year deal worth up to $2.5 million in October.

Brown ended the regular season with 45 catches for 483 yards and four touchdowns. He also caught a touchdown pass from Brady to help the Buccaneers beat the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium.