Shannon Sharpe lawsuit: HOF TE sued for more than $50,000,000 for alleged sexual assault, battery

Last week, Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe made headlines when it was reported that he was close to landing a massive podcast deal worth $100 million. The legendary Denver Broncos player is making headlines this week for the wrong reasons.

An unnamed lady filed a 13-page legal complaint against Sharpe in a Nevada state court on Sunday, claiming that the three-time Super Bowl winner intentionally caused despair in addition to committing alleged assault, sexual assault, abuse and sexual battery. The plaintiff in this lawsuit is seeking $50 million in damages.

According to her report, during a two-year abusive relationship, Sharpe sexually abused her multiple times, starting from the end of 2024 and the start of 2025.

The lawsuit claims that this "Jane Doe" met the former NFL tight end at a Los Angeles gym in 2023. Sharpe was reportedly in his mid-50s and she was 20 years old at the time.

Doe also claims that Sharpe followed her persistently after they first met, calling, texting, and insisting she come to his house in Beverly Glen. She additionally alleged that she eventually started a consensual relationship with Sharpe, however, she defined the relationship as controlling as well as abusive.

Additionally, she claims that Sharpe secretly recorded their sexual encounters and shared the footage with others without getting her consent.

"It takes a great deal of courage to stand up against those with power, fame, and money," Tony Buzbee, the lawyer representing Jane Doe in the complaint, said. “I look forward to pressing this case in court."

Shannon Sharpe recently signed a huge podcast deal that is worth more than his NFL career earnings

During his time with the Denver Broncos and Baltimore Ravens, Shannon Sharpe was selected to the first team All-Pro four times, and was selected to eight Pro Bowls. However, Sharpe made little more than $22 million in salary throughout his 15-year Hall of Fame football career.

Sharpe's media deal with Colin Cowherd's The Volume podcast network expires, and Front Office Sports says that he has had numerous offers, with the anticipation of signing a new contract worth more than $100 million. This is four times more what the great tight end earned during his career in the NFL.

