Shannon Sharpe heads out for NFL Draft coverage amid sexual assault lawsuit

Former Denver Broncos star Shannon Sharpe stepped out of his Atlanta home on Wednesday morning with his assistant, Shelly Davis. As reported by Daily Mail, they were headed to Green Bay, Wisconsin, where Sharpe is set to co-host a live podcast with Chad Ochocinco on the 2025 NFL draft night.

Shannon Sharpe's public appearance comes at a time when he is facing a lawsuit. As reported by TMZ, a woman, identified anonymously as Jane Doe, has filed a $50 million lawsuit in Nevada, accusing Sharpe of sexual assault and abuse.

According to the lawsuit, the woman claimed they met in 2023 and had a rocky relationship that later turned toxic, with the worst incidents happening in the summer of 2024. Their last meeting was in January.

"He demanded complete control over her time and body. Expecting her to be at his house on his schedule, at his command, whenever he called," Doe's lawyer wrote in her suit.

In the lawsuit, the woman also mentioned an argument that scared her the most, where there was a gun in the room while Sharpe yelled at her.

Court papers say she tried to share her location with friends using her iPhone, just in case something went wrong. But Sharpe noticed what she was doing, grabbed her by the neck, and said:

"If you ever do that again, I will (expletive) kill you."

Shannon Sharpe has denied these claims. His lawyer, Lanny J. Davis, shared text messages said to be from the woman and called the case a means to grab money.

"Blatant and cynical attempt to shake down Mr. Sharpe for millions of dollars. It is filled with lies, distortions, and misrepresentations -- and it will not succeed," the lawyer said.

Davis said Sharpe is ready to prove the truth in court, claiming the lawsuit will not stand.

Shannon Sharpe’s $10 million offer reportedly turned down in r*pe lawsuit

Before the lawsuit was filed, Shannon Sharpe’s legal team reportedly offered her at least $10 million to settle the matter privately, but she reportedly said no.

Sharpe’s lawyer, Lanny Davis, confirmed the offer was made during private talks, but the woman chose to move forward with her case instead.

The accuser's case is being handled by Tony Buzbee, the same lawyer who represented women in Browns QB Deshaun Watson's cases.

Oindrila Chowdhury is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with a B.Sc. degree in Geography, Political Science, and Economics, and has pursued Postgraduate Certification in Capital Markets at St. Xavier's College, Kolkata.



Oindrila has over five years of experience in the field, with publications such as The Sports Rush, Pinkvilla, Odds Scanner, Hindustan Times Digital Streams, Thrillophillia.com, and Trade Brains.



She was drawn to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023 when Taylor Swift started dating star TE Travis Kelce - an interesting narrative for a self-proclaimed Swiftie like Oindrila.



Fresh off winning another Super Bowl in early 2024, she wondered how a team could go from not winning a Super Bowl in decades to clinching three titles in just four years. As a writer, Oindrila was drawn to their story and started following the team more closely.



When not glued to covering US Sports news, you can find Oindrila keeping up with pop culture, investing strategies, and the everything about fashion. Know More

