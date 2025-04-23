Shannon Sharpe heads out for NFL Draft coverage amid sexual assault lawsuit

Former Denver Broncos star Shannon Sharpe stepped out of his Atlanta home on Wednesday morning with his assistant, Shelly Davis. As reported by Daily Mail, they were headed to Green Bay, Wisconsin, where Sharpe is set to co-host a live podcast with Chad Ochocinco on the 2025 NFL draft night.
Shannon Sharpe's public appearance comes at a time when he is facing a lawsuit. As reported by TMZ, a woman, identified anonymously as Jane Doe, has filed a $50 million lawsuit in Nevada, accusing Sharpe of sexual assault and abuse.
According to the lawsuit, the woman claimed they met in 2023 and had a rocky relationship that later turned toxic, with the worst incidents happening in the summer of 2024. Their last meeting was in January.
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
"He demanded complete control over her time and body. Expecting her to be at his house on his schedule, at his command, whenever he called," Doe's lawyer wrote in her suit.
In the lawsuit, the woman also mentioned an argument that scared her the most, where there was a gun in the room while Sharpe yelled at her.
Court papers say she tried to share her location with friends using her iPhone, just in case something went wrong. But Sharpe noticed what she was doing, grabbed her by the neck, and said:
"If you ever do that again, I will (expletive) kill you."
Shannon Sharpe has denied these claims. His lawyer, Lanny J. Davis, shared text messages said to be from the woman and called the case a means to grab money.
"Blatant and cynical attempt to shake down Mr. Sharpe for millions of dollars. It is filled with lies, distortions, and misrepresentations -- and it will not succeed," the lawyer said.
Davis said Sharpe is ready to prove the truth in court, claiming the lawsuit will not stand.
Shannon Sharpe’s $10 million offer reportedly turned down in r*pe lawsuit
Before the lawsuit was filed, Shannon Sharpe’s legal team reportedly offered her at least $10 million to settle the matter privately, but she reportedly said no.
Sharpe’s lawyer, Lanny Davis, confirmed the offer was made during private talks, but the woman chose to move forward with her case instead.
The accuser's case is being handled by Tony Buzbee, the same lawyer who represented women in Browns QB Deshaun Watson's cases.
Denver Broncos Fans! Check out the latest Denver Broncos Schedule and dive into the Broncos Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.