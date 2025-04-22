Fever's Sydney Colson joins online frenzy as Shannon Sharpe unleashes explicit receipts on sexual assault accuser in $50M lawsuit

Indiana Fever guard Sydney Colson shared her thoughts on the $50-million civil lawsuit facing three-time Super Bowl champion Shannon Sharpe. She, in particular, hit out at the football legend on social media for how he handled the situation.

Sharpe, 56, host of ESPN's First Take is being accused of rape by a Jane Doe in a 13-page civil suit. He is being sued for over $50 million in compensatory and punitive damages.

In the lawsuit, filed in Clark County in Nevada, Sharpe allegedly had a consensual but "deeply manipulative" relationship with a woman 30 years younger than him. It involved abusive action towards the woman, resulting to threats and physical violence, including rape.

The football legend denied the allegations lodged against him and, through a statement on social media via his lawyer, Lanny J. Davis, he named the woman involved and cited text messages showing that what they had was consensual.

Sydney Colson, who signed with the Fever this offseason, shared her opinion in a post on X (formerly Twitter), particularly how Sharpe has chosen to share his "receipts" publicly.

She wrote:

"Shannon not too sharp apparently. Bc posting THAT as a gotcha?! 😂 #bigblackbaby"

Following an illustrious NFL career, Sharpe transitioned to the broadcast booth. Last year, he signed a multi-year contract with ESPN to be part of various programs.

Sydney Colson looks to make another run at a WNBA title now with the Indiana Fever

Just as she keeps tabs on various issues, Sydney Colson is also gearing up for her first WNBA season with the Indiana Fever, where she hopes to make another championship run.

After playing the last three seasons with the Las Vegas Aces, where she became a two-time champion (2022 and 2023), the 10-year veteran guard out of Texas A&M signed a one-year deal as a free agent in February to play for the Fever in the 2025 campaign.

Now in Indiana, Sydney Colson is looking to bring the experience and winning mindset to a team that showed marked improvement last season. She hopes to be a part of another championship-winning squad.

"The consistent theme [for the team] is that they want to win a championship. I'm known for my defense and playmaking. I have to come in and do that role [to be of help]," she said of her mindset heading into the new season.

Colson is part of a host of recruits the Fever assembled in the offseason to help them in their championship push. The others are DeWanna Bonner, Natasha Howard, Sophie Cunningham, Brianna Turner and Jaelyn Brown and rookies Makayla Timpson and Bree Hall. They join the team's resident stars Caitlin Clark, Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston.

