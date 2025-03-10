Shannon Sharpe refuses to rule out LeBron James and Co. for title run- “4-seed, mustard seed, poppy seed, Lakers in 5”

The LA Lakers might be looking at tough times ahead following the announcement that LeBron James might miss some time. The 40-year-old star exited Saturday's game against the Boston Celtics due to a strained groin. Initial expectations are that he could miss one or two weeks because of it.

James' injury will certainly affect how the Playoff landscape shapes up in the West. Their grip on the second seed in the West remains tenuous, as both the Denver Nuggets and the Memphis Grizzlies are hot on their trail. However, First Take's Shannon Sharpe isn't worried about them dropping a few spots.

Sharpe remains confident that LA will perform well in the postseason, once James is back. He shared his thoughts on Monday's edition of First Take with the use of his usual rhymes to indicate his confidence in the Lakers.

"If I got a healthy LeBron (James). An engaged, reinvigorated Luka (Doncic). Four seed, mustard seed, poppy seed, Lakers in 5," Sharpe said.

The Lakers are 40-22 right now but their number of losses could pile up with LeBron James about to miss some time. Meanwhile, the Denver Nuggets stand at 41-23 and the Memphis Grizzlies at 40-24.

Their schedule isn't doing them any favors as they are set to take on some tough opposition in the final stretch of the season. LA is scheduled to meet the Milwaukee Bucks twice (March 13 & 20), the Denver Nuggets twice (March 14 & 19), the Memphis Grizzlies once (March 29) and the OKC Thunder twice (April 6 & 8).

Another pair of games still set for them to play is against the Houston Rockets who are 39-25. They are slated to face each other on March 31 and April 11.

Shannon Sharpe is confident that LeBron James and the LA Lakers could best the OKC Thunder

Judging simply by win-loss record, the OKC Thunder are the best team in the west right now. They hold the best record in the conference with 53 wins and 11 losses and are almost guaranteed to be the first seed once the Playoffs begin.

There likely isn't a single team that they should be afraid of on paper — including the LA Lakers. While LeBron James and Luka Doncic have immediately become a formidable duo, they're yet to be tested against the OKC Thunder.

On Monday's First Take, Stephen A. Smith pointed out to Shannon Sharpe that the Thunder should be the Lakers' primary concern right now. According to Stephen A., if the Lakers and the Thunder run into each other in the postseason, then the Thunder are going to eliminate the Lakers.

However, Sharpe remained unfazed. He believes that James and Co. have what it takes to beat the Thunder.

"You can say SGA, PGA, USA, Lakers in 5," Sharpe said in response to Stephen A.

The LA Lakers and the OKC Thunder have only faced each other once so far this season. However, that was before LeBron James was sharing the court with Luka Doncic.

That contest happened back in Nov. 29 and it resulted in a 101-93 victory for the Thunder.

