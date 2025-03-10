"Can't get enough" - Celtics superfan Bill Russell makes striking claim about LeBron James and Luka Doncic tandem

The Luka Doncic and LeBron James tandem is still in its early days, but fans have already gotten a taste of what they're capable of. Since the acquisition of Doncic, the LA Lakers have gone from being a good team to one of the leaders in the Western Conference.

Perhaps being paired up with Doncic has injected new life into the 40-year-old James. Many find their play on the court fun to watch and even fans of their rivals, the Boston Celtics, are enjoying seeing them on the basketball court together.

Celtics superfan Bill Simmons admitted on Sunday's episode of his eponymous podcast that this is the most fun he's had watching James in a while.

"This is such a fascinating situation," Simmons said. "To have this one guy who is one of the greatest players of all time, who's playing as well as he's played in five years and this other guy who had the chance to be the future of the league who's on his team. I think I've watched every quarter of the Lakers since these two guys have been playing together. I can't get enough of it."

On Feb. 8, just two days prior to Luka Doncic's debut for the Lakers, LA was fourth in the West. They had a record of 31-19 and were only one game ahead of the fifth place Houston Rockets who were 32-20.

Fast forward to today, LA has climbed all the way to number two, overtaking the Denver Nuggets and the Memphis Grizzlies who were previously ahead of them. They've won eight of their last 10 and are now 40-22, having lost only three of the eleven games that Doncic has suited up in.

LeBron James, Luka Doncic and the LA Lakers fall short of a comeback against the Boston Celtics

The latest chapter of the rivalry between the LA Lakers and the Boston Celtics was written on Saturday and it almost resulted in a wild comeback.

LeBron James and the Lakers were in control for most of the first half, but their lead was slim—not exceeding eight points. However, the Celtics began to turn things around in the second half.

Boston came out of the locker room with a fire lit under them. They kept going on huge scoring runs, seeing their lead get as big as 22 at some point in the third quarter.

The Lakers refused to go down without a fight as they went on a tear in the fourth quarter. By the five-minute mark of the game's final frame, Boston's double-figure lead had been cut down to four points (96-92).

However, that would be the closest the Lakers would get to regaining control. The Celtics created separation for good and managed to win by a 10-point margin, 111-101. With the win, Boston put an end to LA's eight-game winning streak.

LeBron James nearly got a triple-double with 22 points, 14 rebounds and nine assists. Meanwhile, Luka Doncic led his team in scoring with 34 points.

