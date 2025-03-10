Savannah James, wife of LA Lakers superstar LeBron James, appeared to be enjoying her Sunday night cruising through LA in a Vintage Broncos car. She took in the ride while vibing to "Fantasy" by Earth, Wind & Fire.

Ad

Savannah didn’t share many details in her Instagram Story, where she posted a clip of herself driving, but she did add a short caption:

“Cute little night ride.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

LeBron James' wife Savannah James drops 4-word reaction as she enjoys the night in luxurious car

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

With LeBron’s estimated $1.2 billion net worth, according to Forbes, and Savannah’s reported $100 million fortune per Celebrity Net Worth, the James family has no shortage of luxury vehicles at their disposal.Some of the most expensive cars in their collection include a Mercedes-Maybach S600, Ferrari 599 Fiorano GTO and Rolls-Royce Cullinan, among others. At one point, Shaquille O'Neal even gifted LeBron a Rolls-Royce for his birthday.

Ad

Trending

While Savannah’s exact ride wasn’t confirmed, the steering wheel bore the Vintage Broncos logo, hinting at the model she was driving.

LeBron James once shared car-related advice with young NBA players

LeBron James is widely celebrated not just for his dominance on the court but also for his remarkable longevity. As the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, he continues to defy time in his 22nd season.

Ad

In February 2024, he sent a message to the next generation of NBA players: stay locked in on basketball and avoid distractions that come with the lifestyle.

"Learn the history of the game. Respect the ones that came before you. Even when they do disrespect you, it's OK. It's absolutely OK," James said (per Bleacher Report). "Know who paved the way. Understand what a professional is all about. Be a pro. Show up to work, be ready to work.”

Ad

He emphasized that material possessions like cars and jewelry shouldn’t take priority for those striving for greatness.

"The cars and the jewelry and all the other s**t don't matter. It means absolutely nothing. I see a lot of these young kids, they get so unfocused about stuff that is so material that they can lose their focus. Just worry about the game."

Ad

"When you worry about the game, everything takes care of itself. Worry about the game, worry about your family and then worry about the game some more."

LeBron James and the LA Lakers have been on a tear this season, holding the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference. However, he is expected to miss up to two weeks due to a groin injury.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback