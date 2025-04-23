Aliyah Boston leaves priceless reaction after hyping Pacers crowd with Caitlin Clark 

Aliyah Boston, along with Caitlin Clark, channeled focus to the upcoming WNBA season with the Indiana Fever. They did so during Game 2 of the first-round NBA playoff series between the Indiana Pacers and Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday in Indianapolis.
Joined by other teammates, Boston and Clark hit the Gainbridge Fieldhouse floor during one of the breaks in the Pacers-Bucks game to throw out Fever shirts to the fans. It was not only to hype up support for the home team but also to lay down the countdown for the new WNBA season beginning next month.
Aliyah Boston shared a video of them egging the Indiana crowd on her Instagram story and dropped a fitting reaction:
"Fever girls sznnnn."
The Fever are coming off an eventful 2024 campaign, where they made their way back to the postseason after eight years. They also experienced renewed interest from both old and new fans, becoming a huge draw in gate receipts as well as in TV viewership.
They begin their 2025 campaign with three preseason games beginning on May 3. The Fever start the regular season at home on May 17 against Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky.
Indiana Fever exercises option on Aliyah Boston's contract
To help ensure continued success in the next couple of seasons, the Indiana Fever moved to exercise Aliyah Boston's fourth-year option on the rookie scale contract.
Indiana announced on April 18 that it picked up its option for Boston worth $94,760 for 2026. The player out of South Carolina signed a three-year, $233,468 contract with Indiana in 2023 after being selected No. 1 overall in the WNBA draft.
Aliyah Boston had another solid campaign in her sophomore year last season, playing in all 40 games and averaging 14 points and career-highs 8.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists. She also averaged 1.2 blocks in 31 minutes per game.
She was an All-Star for the second straight year while forming a potent "Big 3" with Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell in Indiana.
In the offseason, she took part in the inaugural season of the Unrivaled Basketball League as a member of Vinyl BC, which reached the finals as the No. 4 seed.
For the 2025 WNBA campaign, Boston has added help on the frontline with the arrival of veterans DeWanna Bonner and Natasha Howard in offseason deals as well as rookies Makayla Timpson and Yvonne Ejim.
