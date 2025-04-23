Aliyah Boston leaves priceless reaction after hyping Pacers crowd with Caitlin Clark 

Aliyah Boston, along with Caitlin Clark, channeled focus to the upcoming WNBA season with the Indiana Fever. They did so during Game 2 of the first-round NBA playoff series between the Indiana Pacers and Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday in Indianapolis.

Joined by other teammates, Boston and Clark hit the Gainbridge Fieldhouse floor during one of the breaks in the Pacers-Bucks game to throw out Fever shirts to the fans. It was not only to hype up support for the home team but also to lay down the countdown for the new WNBA season beginning next month.

Aliyah Boston shared a video of them egging the Indiana crowd on her Instagram story and dropped a fitting reaction:

"Fever girls sznnnn."

Aliyah Boston, Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever hype up their upcoming WNBA season (Source: @aliyah.boston/Instagram)

The Fever are coming off an eventful 2024 campaign, where they made their way back to the postseason after eight years. They also experienced renewed interest from both old and new fans, becoming a huge draw in gate receipts as well as in TV viewership.

They begin their 2025 campaign with three preseason games beginning on May 3. The Fever start the regular season at home on May 17 against Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky.

Indiana Fever exercises option on Aliyah Boston's contract

To help ensure continued success in the next couple of seasons, the Indiana Fever moved to exercise Aliyah Boston's fourth-year option on the rookie scale contract.

Indiana announced on April 18 that it picked up its option for Boston worth $94,760 for 2026. The player out of South Carolina signed a three-year, $233,468 contract with Indiana in 2023 after being selected No. 1 overall in the WNBA draft.

Playoffs First Round Indiana Fever at Connecticut Sun - Source: Getty

Aliyah Boston had another solid campaign in her sophomore year last season, playing in all 40 games and averaging 14 points and career-highs 8.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists. She also averaged 1.2 blocks in 31 minutes per game.

She was an All-Star for the second straight year while forming a potent "Big 3" with Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell in Indiana.

In the offseason, she took part in the inaugural season of the Unrivaled Basketball League as a member of Vinyl BC, which reached the finals as the No. 4 seed.

For the 2025 WNBA campaign, Boston has added help on the frontline with the arrival of veterans DeWanna Bonner and Natasha Howard in offseason deals as well as rookies Makayla Timpson and Yvonne Ejim.

About the author Mike Murillo Michael Murillo is a journalist who covers basketball and MMA at Sportskeeda with over two decades of experience. Michael has contributed as a proofreader, columnist and journalist for the Philippine broadsheet BusinessWorld.



A graduate of the University of the Philippines with a degree in English Studies, basketball caught Michael's imagination from an early age. Varsity basketball helped Michael to express himself, and later, it opened doors into the world of journalism.



Michael has a particular admiration for the Phoenix Suns, inspired by Kevin Durant. Icons like Magic Johnson and modern legends like Durant have left an indelible mark on Michael for their revolutionary impact on the game.



Michael relies on the tried and tested method of thorough research to ensure accuracy in his content. He has interviewed multiple NBA players and officials with BusinessWorld, alongside athletes from various disciplines.



Michael's hobbies include traveling, hitting the gym and watching movies, and he spends much of his downtime seeing his family. Know More