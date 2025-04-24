Caitlin Clark reacts as Fever photographer chronicles her passionate golf adventure: "I experienced every emotion"

WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark is passionate about a lot of things. It was on display in a series of photos shared on Instagram by veteran women's sports photographer and content creator Bri Lewerke of the Indiana Fever All-Star in one of her golf activities.
Caitlin Clark reacted to the carousel of photos and shared her reaction by describing what she felt while the photos were taken.
She wrote:
"I experienced every emotion 😂😂😂😂"
Clark even picked one photo and shared it on her Instagram story, describing the moment, writing:
"When you don't blade it all the way across the green to the other bunker 🙏🙏🙏🙏"
Apart from basketball, golf is one of the sports that Caitlin Clark has taken a liking to. She considers herself an average golfer with much room to improve on.
Despite that, she paraded her golf skills last November to 10-time major champion Annika Sorenstam's pro-am tournament at The Annika at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida.
Clark's game earned her praises, including from Sorenstam, who advised her to continue working on her game and just have fun.
Caitlin Clark excited for upcoming WNBA season with new teammates in town
Caitlin Clark is excited for her sophomore year in the WNBA, particularly with the players they have added in the offseason to help them sustain the strides they made last campaign.
The Fever were among the busiest teams following the 2024 WNBA season in making roster improvements. Indiana brought in veterans DeWanna Bonner, Natasha Howard, Sophie Cunningham, Brianna Turner, and Sydney Colson to add experience and a winning mindset.
The team also has a new coach in Stephanie White, who is making her return as Indiana coach.
Clark gave her thumbs-up to the players they have added, saying:
"They know what it takes to win, they know what it takes to get to the Finals, they know what it takes to win championships. I think it's exactly what we needed in our locker room. But also, they're not just really good basketball players, they're great leaders and great people and I know the front office prioritized that."
Led by the "Big 3" of Clark, Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston, the Fever returned to renewed competitiveness last season, finishing with a 20-20 record and making their way back to the playoffs for the first time in eight years.
They begin their 2025 WNBA campaign on May 17 at home against the Chicago Sky.