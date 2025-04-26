"I was trying to show off the ring": Lexie Hull clarifies her dramatic actions after facing heat from Caitlin Clark

Lexie Hull and Caitlin Clark are back in the Indiana Fever training facility as training camp is underway ahead of the new season. The duo shared many high moments on last seasond on the court, and the Fever teammates are back at it.

Ad

This time, Hull and Clark shared a fun moment as Hull dramatically grabbed the elevator to join Clark. The moment displayed Hull's engagement ring. The Indiana Fever posted the funny moment on social media.

Hull clarified in the video that she was just showing off after getting a reaction out of the reigning Rookie of the Year.

"I was trying to show off the ring," Hull laughed.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Part of Clark's reaction was muted in the video, but fans believe they know what she said.

"Caitlin deffo said “That was ass,” one commented on the video on X.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Hull announced last Friday on Instagram that she and her fiance Will Matthiessen were engaged, sharing a picture of the two showing off her new ring. Both Matthiessen and Hull attended Stanford, with Hull starring on the court and Matthiessen on the baseball team.

Matthiessen went on to play five years of professional baseball for the Pittsburgh Pirates. He was drafted by Pittsburgh in the 2020 MLB draft with the 184th overall pick.

Ad

Hull, Clark and the Indiana Fever open preseason in seven days

The wait for the WNBA and the Indiana Fever is almost over, as the Fever will be back in action in one week, kicking off their preseason with games against the Washington Mystics, Brazil national team and the Atlanta Dream.

The preseason will allow Indiana to sort out the new changes around the organization with the intergration of a new coach, system, players and expectations.

Ad

Indiana will face a different level of expectation this season, coming off its first playoff appearance since 2016. But the Fever will be in the spotlight, as they have more nationally televised games than any other team in the league.

Indiana will have 40 of its 44 regular season games televised, with the first being the season-opener against the Chicago Sky on May 17. Caitlin Clark and Lexie Hull face off against rival Angel Reese and rookie Hailey Van Lith in a rematch of the NCAA 2024 Elite Eight, where Iowa beat LSU.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Serenity J. Bishop Serenity Bishop is a WNBA Expert and Correspondent at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience in the field.



He is originally from Long Island and moved to Connecticut shortly after graduating from Temple University with a Bachelor of Arts in journalism. Serenity began his career covering high school sports before advancing to cover UConn Basketball and the WNBA.



Serenity's favorite team is the LA Lakers because he is a massive Lebron James fan. Aside from James, Serenity's favorite basketball names are Allen Iverson, Derrick Rose, Dwyane Wade and Tracy McGrady. Those five players made him fall in love with the game.



Serenity is the youngest of five siblings and enjoys watching sports, reading about history, traveling and watching Marvel movies. Know More