Angel Reese Stats Today: How did Sky superstar fare in 2025 WNBA season debut vs Caitlin Clark's Fever? (May 17)

Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky tipped off their 2025 WNBA season opener on Saturday against Caitlin Clark's Indiana Fever. Angel Reese had an eventful start to the game, grabbing her first rebound of the season after one minute of action. She quickly followed that up with her first bucket of the season, a driving layup.

After missing her first three-point attempt, Reese quickly bounced back from her disappointment, recording her first offensive rebound on a missed midranger by Ariel Atkins and then her first block. Angel Reese was sent to the bench with 4:56 left in the first quarter but she entered at the end of the quarter, missing a shot.

In the second quarter, Angel Reese showed off her newfound shooting stroke, sinking her first three of the season.

