Angel Reese stats tonight: Chicago Sky star outworks towering centers in tough loss to Atlanta Dream (June 22) | 2025 WNBA Season

By Nandjee Ranjan
Published Jun 22, 2025 21:28 GMT
Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky faced the Atlanta Dream in their 13th game of the season on Sunday. Amid a tough stretch, the Sky suffered their 10th loss of the season.

Reese recorded another double-double, but her struggle on the offensive end continued against the Dream. In the 93-80 loss, Reese played 31 minutes, but failed to lead her team in the fourth quarter slump, with Atlanta outscoring Chicago 24-11.

Reese scored 10 points on 27.33 FG% along with four assists. However, she was excellent on the defensive end, recording a season-high 19 rebounds. She also had three steals and one block. Ariel Atkins scored a game-high 29 points for the Sky.

Nandjee Ranjan

Nandjee Ranjan

Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.

Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.
Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.

With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.

During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books.

Edited by Ribin Peter
