Angel Reese stats tonight: Chicago Sky star outworks towering centers in tough loss to Atlanta Dream (June 22) | 2025 WNBA Season

Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky faced the Atlanta Dream in their 13th game of the season on Sunday. Amid a tough stretch, the Sky suffered their 10th loss of the season.

Reese recorded another double-double, but her struggle on the offensive end continued against the Dream. In the 93-80 loss, Reese played 31 minutes, but failed to lead her team in the fourth quarter slump, with Atlanta outscoring Chicago 24-11.

Reese scored 10 points on 27.33 FG% along with four assists. However, she was excellent on the defensive end, recording a season-high 19 rebounds. She also had three steals and one block. Ariel Atkins scored a game-high 29 points for the Sky.

