"Missed my old lady" - Angel Reese gets surprise kiss from Kahleah Copper in heartfelt reunion after exchanging friendly banters online

Angel Reese and Kahleah Copper developed a strong bond in Miami when they played together for Rose BC in the inaugural Unrivaled season. Even though they are back with their WNBA teams, their love hasn't diminished.

On Saturday, Reese and the Chicago Sky faced Copper's Phoenix Mercury. It was a blowout 21-point loss for the Sky, who slipped to the 10th spot. Both Reese and her team are currently struggling, as the Sky continues to slip among the bottom teams in the league.

However, Reese found comfort with Copper after the game. Reese posted a video of her heartfelt reunion with Cooper on her Instagram Story, featuring Copper planting a kiss on Reese's cheek.

Trending

"grandmaaaaa. missed my old lady. @_klc215," Reese wrote in the caption.

[Credit: IG/@angelreese5]

The Sky star and Copper recently shared banter online when Reese called out the Mercury star for acting shady since Unrivaled. She even hilariously wrote on X that Copper ignored her when she was in Phoenix.

Copper had no choice but to reply to Angel Reese's hilarious allegations. She asked the Sky sophomore star to stop making up stories online and wait for her when she comes back to Chicago. Copper certainly kept her promise, and the latest IG Story is a testament to that.

Angel Reese and Chicago Sky struggle to keep the season alive

It could be argued that the Chicago Sky were a better team last season. They have lost five games by at least 15 points, including three games by more than 20 points. The Sky are not just losing games; they are also facing blowout losses.

Angel Reese's struggles have also coincided with her team this season. Although other areas of Reese's game, like assists, steals and 3-point shooting have improved, she has constantly found herself struggling under the new system introduced by head coach Tyler Marsh.

The Chicago Sky has a 3-9 record in the first quarter of the season, and they are currently the 10th seed in the league. They have lost to some of the weakest teams in the league, and that speaks a lot about where the team stands in its playoff intentions.

This season, Angel Reese is averaging 11.0 points, 11.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.7 steals per game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nandjee Ranjan Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.



Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.

Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.



With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.



During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books. Know More