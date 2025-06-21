"Fire Tyler Marsh, fire Jeff and free Angel Reese" - Chicago Sky fans lash out after Phoenix Mercury dominates with 21-point blowout win

Chicago Sky fans have grown increasingly frustrated with the team's performance this season. Following another 20-point loss, this time against the Phoenix Mercury on Saturday, supporters slammed the coaching staff and the players after their fifth defeat in six games.

Some fans were upset with the coaching staff for sitting down their best players and conceding the defeat before the fourth quarter.

"Throwing the white flag midway through the third quarter is deadass some loser a** sh**.. how are we trying to tank without our own pick?? Tyler needs to go asap."

"Throwing the white flag midway through the third quarter is deadass some loser a** sh**.. how are we trying to tank without our own pick?? Tyler needs to go asap."

A fan wanted the Chicago Sky's coach to be fired.

Alluding to how Angel Reese has been used by Marsh this season, a fan expressed his dissatisfaction with their game plan.

"Angel isn’t being utilized properly!"

"Angel isn't being utilized properly!"

Some fans wanted both Sky GM Jeff Pagliocca and Marsh fired from the team.

"fire Tyler marsh. fire jeff. and free angel."

"fire Tyler marsh. fire jeff. and free angel."

"Free angel Reese. Fire Tyler marsh," another fan wrote.

"Free angel Reese. Fire Tyler marsh," another fan wrote.

Moreover, the fury was also unleashed on star player Angel Reese for her poor performance.

"Keep the same energy about your super star Reese. Triple single and -28 on floor. Wow she’s an All Star."

"Keep the same energy about your super star Reese. Triple single and -28 on floor. Wow she's an All Star."

"Where is the mebounds."

"Where is the mebounds."

Angel Reese's second season could end like her first—without the Playoffs

The Chicago Sky failed the make the playoffs last season with Angel Reese on the roster. However, given Reese had exited the season early, there was hope that they would be a playoff contender in 2025.

The Sky front office made coaching changes with the new coaching staff set to address the struggles of the young team. However, with Tyler Marsh at the top of the coaching roster, the Sky team looks worse than last season.

Of the nine losses that the Sky team has faced, five of them have been with a point difference of 15 or more points, including three of them with more than 20 points. These are blowout losses, and that poses a bigger concern for the team.

Moreover, one of the areas the Chicago Sky have constantly struggled with this season is their turnovers. They lead the league in turnovers with 18.9, so far over the second-place Golden State Valkyries. Furthermore, they are among the worst teams in the league in 3-point and free-throw shooting percentage.

It would be an overnight metamorphosis for the Sky if they suddenly tried to change things up. But more importantly, Tyler Marsh has to do a better job of getting production out of his players.

