Angel Reese Stats Tonight: Chicago Sky superstar returns to action after two-game absence in brutal loss vs Mystics (July 29)

Angel Reese made her return to the court during the Chicago Sky’s matchup against the Washington Mystics at CareFirst Arena on Tuesday. The star forward rejoined the starting lineup after missing two games due to a back injury. Joining her in the starting five were Kamilla Cardoso, Rebecca Allen, Kia Nurse and Rachael Banham.Normal service resumed as the two-time All-Star returned to action and recorded her 11th consecutive double-double. However, despite her efforts, Reese struggled with her shooting, and the Sky fell 103-86 on the road.In the end, Reese finished with 22 points, 13 rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocks in 32 minutes. She shot 6 of 16 from the floor, including 0 of 1 from beyond the arc, and 10 of 11 from the free-throw line. She also committed three turnovers and finished with a -11 plus/minus rating.Angel Reese through four quarters vs Washington MysticsReese’s presence had an immediate impact for the Sky. She gave the team another reliable offensive facilitator and helped spark smoother post-to-post execution. The former LSU standout came out strong, tallying nine points and five rebounds in the opening quarter alone.She delivered one of the game’s early highlights in the second quarter, dishing out a crafty assist to Cardoso while sitting on the floor after securing a rebound.Reese’s absence was clearly felt in the Sky’s previous two games, and her return brought not only scoring but also second-chance opportunities and improved ball movement alongside Banham. By halftime, Angel Reese had posted 11 points, eight rebounds, two assists and one block.Reese secured yet another double-double by the end of the third quarter, continuing her impressive individual season. However, the Chicago Sky trailed by 11 points heading into the final period. While Reese increased her scoring total to 15 points, efficiency remained a concern for the forward during the third quarter.The Sky's frontcourt star surpassed the 20-point mark, but her strong performance wasn’t enough to stop the team’s slump. Chicago's losing streak extended to six straight games.