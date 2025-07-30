"She trying to dress down now" - WNBA fans clown Angel Reese for ducking cameras as she skips tunnel glam ahead of Sky vs Mystics clash

WNBA fans clowned Angel Reese after she arrived in casual clothes for the game against the Washington Mystics on Tuesday. The Chicago Sky star arrived in a pair of gray shorts and a blue hoodie with her headphones on.After Hailey Van Lith passed the camera, Reese was walking behind her teammate, Rachel Banham. However, once she saw the camera, she hilariously hid herself behind Banham until she was past the camera.Reacting to the video, a fan on X clowned her for trying to dress lowkey.&quot;Look she trying to dress down now,&quot; the fan wrote.AngelaY @angelayoho1LINKLook she trying to dress down nowA fan made fun of Angel Reese's dress and said that it pointed towards the Sky losing another game.&quot;Getting ready for another L😂😂.&quot;BIG BETTOR EGG @kingegg41LINKGetting ready for another L😂😂A fan asked Reese to maintain the same energy as she has throughout the season.&quot;Don’t get quiet now 😂.&quot;One of the fans shaded the Sky star and found her ducking the attention, very much unlike her.&quot;Not begging for attention? Is she ok?&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostComments on the postA fan trolled the Sky star for going extra in situations.&quot;She is so extra with everything.&quot;Another fan commented that it was unlike Reese to not want the camera on her.&quot;Weird. That’s all she really wants is attention,&quot; the fan wrote.A fan hilariously wrote that the cameras weren't trying to film her, but they turned towards her because of how Angel Reese acted.&quot;Why, no one was trying to film her until she was ducking and dodging 🤷‍♀️.&quot;Comments on the postLater, Angel Reese wore a back support belt during the Sky's shootaround. She had been dealing with a back issue and did not look 100%.Ice Cube says he wouldn't offer Angel Reese as much money as Caitlin Clark to play in BIG3Last year, BIG3 owner Ice Cube made an almost undeniable offer to Caitlin Clark after she declared for the WNBA draft. He offered the Indiana Fever star $5 million, along with sharing money from deals and sponsorships.Angel Reese has also shown the characteristics of a great player. So far, the Sky star has also had a better season than Clark. Despite that, Cube is not ready to make the same offer to the Sky star. On Tuesday, in conversation with TMZ, Cube said that he doesn't know if Reese would be able to have as much impact on the game as the Indiana Fever star.&quot;With Caitlin Clark, it was just to unlock millions for the league because of her stardom,&quot; Cube told TMZ. &quot;What our sponsors was telling us — they didn’t tell us the same thing about Angel Reese, so, I don’t know if we can make that same offer because it won’t have the same impact on the league.&quot;Reese is the most followed athlete on social media. However, if the social media presence isn't enough, she has also put impactful numbers on the board. In 22 games this season, she has averaged 13.8 points, 12.5 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.4 steals per game, while converting 44.8% of her field goal attempts.