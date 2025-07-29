Angel Reese pinpoints one piece of advice from Zendaya's stylist that transformed her fashion game

Angel Reese has been showing glimpses of potentially being one of the most dominant players in the WNBA. Despite criticisms on social media, the Chicago Sky star has been unapologetically herself, an aura that's hard to keep intact in a world full of opinions circulating openly on the internet.

Ad

The same goes for her fashion. Reese's quest to make a name for herself in the fashion business has been met with unwarranted criticisms, but she has not taken a step back and continues to be herself. Apart from being who she is, the WNBA star has also received advice from some of the prominent names in the fashion industry.

Angel Reese was one of the names in Fast Company's Best Dressed in Business for 2025. In an exclusive interview with the outlet, Reese revealed that Zendaya's stylist, Law Roach, gave her fashion advice.

Ad

Trending

"'Be confident in your skin.' Law Roach told me before, 'don't care what anybody else has to say,'" Reese said about Roach's advice to her. 'As long as you're confident in it and you feel good in it.'

"It's aura. You have to have aura."

Angel Reese's love for fashion is not in the nascent stage. In January, she appeared on the cover of Vogue magazine and revealed that both basketball and fashion have been constant in her life.

Ad

"It's always been both: basketball and fashion," Reese said.

Reese was named the 2024 Style Influencer of the Year by Footwear News, and her accolades in fashion are due to her reluctance to shed even a tiny bit of who she is.

Angel Reese prefers versatility over a signature look in style

In August, Angel Reese arrived for her game against the Indiana Fever wearing a Dennis Rodman T-shirt. She showed up in streetwear, and people felt like a supermodel had just entered the building.

Ad

Reese has been able to pull off anything and everything when it comes to her outfit. When asked about her signature style by Fast Company, she said she believed in having versatility in her fashion.

"Sometimes I'll go streetwear. Sometimes I'll go super girly," she said. "I don't really identify myself as dressing one type of way although I am into high fashion. So you probably see me with a nice bag, nice pair of glasses."

Ad

She had just three words to describe her style.

"I am versatile."

Angel Reese seems to represent the perfect union of sports and fashion, and she has contributed to bringing attention to the game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nandjee Ranjan Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.



Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.

Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.



With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.



During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books. Know More