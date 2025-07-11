"Level not seen since Rodman" - WNBA fans react as study disproves Angel Reese's offensive rebound dominance narrative

WNBA fans reacted to a thorough study by an analyst about the narrative around Angel Reese's offensive rebound. There's a widespread belief among fans and basketball pundits that Reese's rebounds are high because she grabs most of her misses on the board.

The study tried to analyse Reese's rebounds through three different angles: self-rebound percentage, self-rebound percentage vs 2pt FG% and adjusted rebounds per game (total rebounds-self rebounds).

The first two angels of the last 10 seasons' study confirmed that Reese was among the top players in grabbing most of her misses. However, the adjusted rebounds per game analysis also broke the myth. The study showed that Angel Reese led the league in adjusted rebounds in the last 10 years.

A more statistical look blowing the false narrative received reactions from fans, with one mentioning her in the class of legends like Dennis Rodman.

"Her dominance on rebounds is at a level not seen since prime Rodman," the fan wrote.

A fan claimed that even self-rebounding wasn't as negative as other claims.

"Even if she’s rebounding all her own misses, the bottom line is she’s gonna get 2 points before you touch the ball again," one wrote.

"Only Wnba fans can tell me getting your own rebound is a bad thing 😂," another wrote.

A fan also mentioned her high defensive rebounding to back her up, while another said that the self-rebounding numbers weren't that significant.

"Angel Reese has more defensive rebounds than anyone else has rebounds period. This girl works her a** off on the court," one fan wrote.

"So in raw numbers, 9% of 13 rebounds per game is 1.17 self rebounds per game. That isn't padding at all." another wrote.

Meanwhile, a fan labeled Angel Reese as an all-time great in rebounding.

"I'm actually losing my mind over these charts. She’s literally a once in a lifetime basketball talent," the fan wrote.

"What I got from this is if a rebound is to be had Angel is going to have it, which goes with my eye test of her being a unrepentant rebounder. This is great data," another fan wrote.

Angel Reese selected for the cover of NBA 2K26 WNBA Edition

Angel Reese added another milestone to her basketball resume. On Wednesday, the Chicago Sky star was named the cover athlete for the NBA 2K26 WNBA Edition.

The released cover by NBA 2K showed Reese in her Sky jersey and her new, unreleased Angel Reese 1 "Diamond Dust" Reebok signature shoe.

Reese joins some of the rare WNBA greats who have graced the NBA 2K cover in the past. Candace Parker, Diana Taurasi and Sabrina Ionescu. Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson was the cover athlete for the last year.

