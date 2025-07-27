Ice Cube explains candidly about why Angel Reese isn't worth Caitlin Clark's $5,000,000 price tag

Hip-hop artist and actor Ice Cube offered a candid explanation about why Angel Reese won’t be receiving the same $5 million deal that was offered to Caitlin Clark by the BIG3 in 2024. Speaking to TMZ on Saturday, Ice Cube explained that the offer extended to Clark was backed by sponsors who reassured the rapper that it would pay off.Ice Cube told TMZ that the sponsors did not display the same kind of confidence for Angel Reese. This makes it unlikely for the Chicago Sky star to receive a similar offer from the BIG3 League.&quot;I don't know if we can make that same offer,&quot; the rapper said.Even if she did, there’s no guarantee that Reese would accept, considering she spent her first WNBA offseason playing in the Unrivaled league.Reese and Clark have been competing against each other since their college days. However, the Indiana Fever star is the more marketable athlete out of the two. This was true in college, and the gap between their markets has only widened since their arrival in the WNBA.While Reese is not expected to get any offers from Ice Cube’s league, it wouldn’t be surprising if Clark gets another. The Fever star spent her offseason working in isolation and will likely be available to sign a short-term deal if she wants to.Angel Reese continues to thrive as injuries derail Caitlin Clark’s 2nd seasonIt hasn’t been an ideal campaign for Caitlin Clark, who has been limited to 13 appearances due to a quad injury early on and a groin injury. She has missed 12 games this season and still doesn't have a timeline for her return. Even when healthy, Clark has struggled to reach her usual heights, averaging 16.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 8.8 assists while shooting 36.7% (27.9% from 3-point range).Meanwhile, Angel Reese has been steadily improving, averaging 13.8 points and 12.5 rebounds on 44.8% shooting. Reese faced much criticism during her rookie year for her poor shooting splits, but she has turned things around in 2025, marking a significant improvement.While Caitlin Clark seemed to be leading the rivalry after winning the 2024 Rookie of the Year, Reese had steadily caught up amid the Indiana Fever star’s sophomore slump. Indiana will take on Reese’s Sky on Sunday. The teams have met twice this season, with Indiana winning both games.