Angel Reese stats tonight: How did Chicago Sky superstar fare in game against Golden State Valkyries? (June 27, 2025 WNBA Season)

Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky squared off against the Golden State Valkyries in a regular-season showdown at the Chase Center on Friday. The Sky rolled out a slightly reworked starting lineup, with Reese joined by Rebecca Allen, Ariel Atkins, Michaela Onyenwere and Rachel Banham.

Reese had a tough start offensively, struggling to find her rhythm as her shots simply wouldn’t fall. Despite the early struggles, she stayed aggressive, continuing to take her chances whenever openings appeared. She went just 1-for-5 from the field in the first quarter, finishing the period with two points and four rebounds in 6:25 of play.

The second quarter proved even more challenging for Reese, who surprisingly shifted gears and didn’t attempt a single shot throughout the period. Despite being on the floor for all 10 minutes, her lack of offensive aggression stood out as the Sky continued to struggle on that end. Reese’s passive approach during a crucial stretch did little to help Chicago climb out of their scoring slump.

At halftime, Angel Reese had just two points on 1-for-5 shooting, including 0-for-1 from beyond the arc. She recorded seven rebounds, one steal and two turnovers in 16:25 minutes.

