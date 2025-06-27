"Opportunity" - Angel Reese hyped as her brother Julian Reese signs with Lakers despite going undrafted

WNBA star Angel Reese had a positive reaction to her brother getting signed by an NBA team. After going undrafted during the 2025 draft, Julian Reese was signed by the LA Lakers as part of their Summer League team.

The Chicago Sky forward posted the news on Instagram, recognizing the opportunity for her brother to play for the Lakers, even if it were just for the Summer League.

"OPPORTUNITY. COME ONNNNN," Reese posted.

Angel Reese posted a photo of her brother Julian signing with the Lakers. (Credits: IG/Angel Reese)

Reese played four years with Maryland, averaging 11.1 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.3 blocks. The forward was one of the college's best offensive rebounders, averaging 2.7 offensive boards during his tenure.

Much like Angel Reese, Julian is also a beast on the glass, not letting others outwork him underneath the basket. The Lakers will have a tenacious rebounder in their Summer League team with Reese.

