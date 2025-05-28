Angel Reese stats tonight: How did Chicago Sky superstar fare in game against Phoenix Mercury? (May 27, 2025 WNBA Season)

Angel Reese took the floor on Tuesday as the Chicago Sky matched up against the Phoenix Mercury in a marquee WNBA regular season clash at PHX Arena. As expected, Reese was part of the starting five, joining forces with Kamilla Cardoso, Kia Nurse, Ariel Atkins and Courtney Vandersloot.
Reese quickly made her presence felt on offense, attacking the paint with purpose. Her aggressive approach kept the Mercury defense on its heels and earned her multiple trips to the free-throw line as they struggled to contain her without fouling.
By the end of first quarter, Angel Reese posted a stat line of seven points on 1 of 2 shooting from the floor and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line. She also grabbed two rebounds, dished out one assist and recorded one steal in 6:42 minutes.
Reese took just one shot in the second quarter and couldn't convert, leaving her scoring total unchanged from the first period. However, she made her presence felt in other areas of the game, contributing on defense and the boards as the Sky headed into halftime with a 44-38 advantage.