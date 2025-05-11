Angel Reese stats tonight: Sky superstar comes up small against Napheesa Collier as Chicago lose vs Lynx (May 10, WNBA preseason)

Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky matched up against the Minnesota Lynx in their final preseason matchup on Saturday at the Target Center. Reese was part of the starting lineup alongside Kia Nurse, Kamilla Cardoso, Ariel Atkins and Rachel Banham.

For Reese, it was an uncharacteristically quiet performance, not just in terms of scoring, but also in her typically dominant rebounding presence. However, during the Sky’s 92-87 loss, it was her playmaking that stood out, showcasing a different dimension of her game.

Angel Reese finished the game with 10 points on 2 of 8 shooting from the floor, including 0 of 1 from beyond the arc, and 6 of 8 from the charity stripe in 25:13 minutes. She recorded three rebounds, five assists and one steal, finishing with a plus/minus of -1.

Angel Reese turns play maker for Chicago Sky

Offensively, Reese got off to an uncharacteristically slow start. She attempted three shots in the first half but was unable to convert any of them, which contributed to the Sky trailing the Lynx 48-42 at the halftime break.

Despite her scoring struggles, Reese showcased another side of her evolving game which was her playmaking ability. The former LSU star delivered several impressive passes, demonstrating her growing court vision and willingness to create opportunities for her teammates.

By halftime, Angel Reese had totaled three points while shooting 0 of 3 from the field and 3 of 4 from the free throw line. She also recorded four assists and one steal in just 10 minutes. Surprisingly, she did not register a single rebound in the first two quarters, a rarity for a player known for her dominance on the glass.

After halftime, Reese finally knocked down her first field goal, but overall, it remained a challenging night offensively as she struggled to find a consistent rhythm. For most of the game, she went without a single rebound, only managing to grab a few during the final quarter.

While her scoring struggles contributed to the Sky's loss, Reese’s flashes of playmaking throughout the game were a highly encouraging sign for head coach Tyler Marsh and the Chicago franchise, hinting at her growing versatility and impact beyond the stat sheet.

In the second half, Reese scored seven points on 2 of 5 shooting from the floor, along with registering three rebounds and one assist. She made three more free throws in four attempts.

